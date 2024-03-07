General view of Nike Flight balls inside the stadium - Female coaches reveal shocking extent of sexism in football

The extent of sexism female football coaches experience has been laid bare in a new report.

Four in five female coaches (80 per cent) have faced some form of sexism or misogyny while in a coaching environment, according to a survey conducted by the anti-discrimination group Kick It Out. The findings also show that 70 per cent of women have experienced it while attending a football coaching course.

The figures, published ahead of International Women’s Day, raise serious questions over whether football is doing enough to be inclusive, with 54 per cent of those surveyed admitting that they have considered quitting coaching because of the sexism they have experienced.

Caroline started coaching at a grass-roots club that her daughter joined in 2018. She found herself regularly undermined, questioned and ignored by male coaches and parents to the point it became “exhausting”.

“I have seen misogyny personally, but I have also seen and experienced it in terms of what is and is not being made available for the girls’ game, either through a lack of facilities for girls’ football or a willingness to make it more widespread,” Caroline told Telegraph Sport.

“It’s that repeated undermining, talking over you. It’s being stood with your male colleague and having someone direct questions to the male. It’s being called ‘darling’ or ‘love’ on the sidelines by opposition coaches. It rears its ugly head because it’s a lot of people’s leisure time and therefore the rules don’t apply in terms of good social behaviour, etiquette and politeness.

“It’s the death of 1000 cuts for me. It’s everything that you don’t see in the world of work – I don’t believe – so much anymore. I’m 47 and I don’t have any patience for it.”

As well as her experiences as a coach, she saw the girls’ section at the club in Oxfordshire somewhat marginalised. They were not allowed to create additional teams because of weekly pitch congestion with boys’ football teams and had to turn female players away. Caroline offered to find a different venue but her suggestions were met with fierce resistance.

“There was no flexibility,” said Caroline. “I think they felt that they got their zenith of girls’ football, that they’d tick that box. It was like, ‘We do girls’ football, we’ve got two girls’ teams – yay.’ There’s plenty of clubs that will stop right there. That’s their kind of lip service to girls’ football.”

In 2021, Caroline and her colleagues decided to break away from that club and form a new all-girls entity, the Blewbury Amazons FC. The club now has more than 200 girls playing weekly from under-seven through to under-15 level.

Challenge perceptions around the game

Having a greater female presence on the sidelines or leadership positions, Caroline believes, could help root out sexism and misogyny faster and challenge the perception that football is a “man’s game”.

“What we really need in grass-roots football is more mothers to step over the sideline and be a positive role model for the girls playing,” she said.

Another woman, who is a head of girls lead at a grass-roots club, said she had been subjected to a “horrendous” amount of sexism over the past two years. She was on the verge of finishing her Uefa B badge, but has since stepped away from coaching.

More than half (57 per cent) of the 115 respondents, who coach in England and Wales, said they have been spoken to differently while coaching based on their gender, 55 per cent have had their opinions questioned or overlooked and 48 per cent have had their knowledge of the rules queried.

Of those who had experienced sexism while coaching, 56 per cent had received abuse from other coaching staff, either at their own club or from opposition staff, and 40 per cent from parents of players they coach.

The lack of women’s coaches throughout the football pyramid has become a hot topic in light of the huge growth of the female game. Only a third of clubs in the Women’s Super League have female managers, with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes one of only 21 women across England to have a Uefa Pro Licence.

‘Women should be free to coach without having to deal with sexism and misogyny’

By Hollie Varney, Kick It Out chief operating officer

I’m not surprised at all by the results of this survey. In fact, they back up my own experiences.

I’ve been coaching for around four years now and am currently completing my Uefa B licence. I coach an U14 girls’ side in the Junior Premier League, where many of the academy teams compete. Nearly all the clubs my team have faced have been managed by men.

I’ve arrived at match days to be asked by opposing managers if I’m one of the parents or there to referee, despite wearing club kit, and even been asked if I can run the line, whilst they laugh between themselves as though they have cracked a funny joke. I’ve had other managers and opposition parents swear at me, be aggressive, and generally unwelcoming. My own group of parents I can’t fault – they are supportive and encouraging, but I’ve put the work in to help create that positive environment, which can’t be said of all teams and clubs.

I will say that when a grown man approaches you in a hostile manner, which has happened to me a few times and to other women I’ve spoken to, it can feel very confronting. You generally feel as a female coach that you must constantly prove yourself that little bit more, as you’re in such a minority.

I have also had some amazing experiences as a coach, from kids writing me thank you notes to parents saying how much their kids have developed, both at football and with their confidence. What keeps me motivated as a coach is the players. Seeing the fun girls have playing football, the big smiles on their faces week-in, week-out, and the friendships they build is amazing to be a part of. This is what drives me to continue coaching.

Women should be free to coach at all levels without having to deal with sexism and misogyny. That is why we believe education for clubs and coaches across the football pyramid is essential, with a focus on tackling unconscious bias and understanding how sexism and misogyny infiltrates attitudes within the game. At Kick It Out we are providing a range of education materials through our digital learning platform, The Academy. We are working with coach educators at a grass-roots level as well to tackle unconscious bias within clubs.

We also want to see more women come forward and report any experiences of discrimination to us, so we can take their complaint forward and address it. Of respondents who had experienced sexism or misogyny on a coaching course, 71 per cent did not feel comfortable reporting it to the course lead for fear that it would damage their career or progression, and because they believed no action would be taken. We need to ensure reported incidents are followed up with appropriate action, and we aim to play our part in that.

Finally, if I could give any advice to women out there who are coaching or who are thinking about it, give it a go. I love being able to have a positive influence on young girls playing football and being someone that they can look up to – that is the real focus point which I hope drives more women to start or continue coaching and be part of the next generation that creates the change we want to see. It might just be the most rewarding job you ever do.

