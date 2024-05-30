Felton, Blowe win top girls PVC honors; Keyser team champ

May 30—Keyser freshman phenom Bibs Felton was awarded Potomac Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball Player of the Year, and Keyser's Josh Blowe won Coach of the Year.

Keyser was named Division 1 team champion after an 18-6 season that saw the Golden Tornado advance to the Class AAA state quarterfinals.

Felton made her mark in her freshman campaign, scoring 431 points (18.7 per game) and accumulating 198 rebounds (8.6 per game), 96 steals (4.1 spg) and 63 assists (2.7 apg).

Also making the Division 1 All-PVC team were Keyser's Autumn Kerchner and Rooney Urice, Hampshire's Izzy Blomquist, Della Knight and Natalie Sions, Berkeley Springs' Maddie Close and Maddie Fauver, and Frankfort's Lynsey Zimmernan.

Tucker County coach Dave Helmick was named the PVC Division 2 Coach of the Year after guiding the Mountain Lions to a 20-7 season and a Class A state semifinal trip.

The D2 All-PVC first team was made of Nellie Whetzel of Petersburg, Raven Matthews and Macy Helmick of Tucker County, Avery Townsend of Pendleton County, and Olivia Vandevander of Pocahontas County.

Petersburg's Abby Alt and Sam Colaw landed on the second team, as did Brylee Whetzel and Ericka Zirk (Tucker County), McKenna Crites (Moorefield) and Cali Probst (Pocahontas County).