'I felt undermined:' Bedford coach's resignation stemmed from issues with administration

Taylor Cahill, a former Conemaugh Township and Berlin Brothersvalley wrestler, was tabbed Bedford head wrestling coach in May 2023.

Just eight months later, Cahill stepped down from his position at Bedford on Jan. 19.

But it wasn't without cause.

"There were a number of things that went on, but my last straw was when one of my assistant coaches made prejudice remarks at a tournament when we were wrestling an inner-city school," said Cahill. "That is something completely unacceptable, and I knew I had to leave the program when he was not fired on the spot after I brought that to the administration's attention."

It was a difficult decision for Cahill to leave during the season, but one he quickly realized was necessary.

"I knew this wasn't a place I could spend time at any longer," Cahill said. "My reputation in the wrestling community would be gone if I stayed. That is something I've worked my whole life for. I didn't leave Bedford because I was forced to. This was solely my decision to resign because there were things that were happening that I absolutely don't tolerate and when they were brought to the attention of the administration, the matters were swept under the rug. I felt undermined."

Cahill's disconnect with the Bedford administration goes back to May, when he submitted a staff that included Gavin Teasdale, a four-time PIAA champion, which was approved. However, two days before the season, Cahill was told Teasdale could not be a part of the coaching staff by the Bedford administration.

The same week Cahill resigned, sophomore standout wrestler Kross Cassidy transferred from Bedford to Fairfax High School in Virginia.

"We didn't like the direction of the program, the way Taylor (Cahill) was treated, and there were some other serious issues that I decline to elaborate on," Kross' father, Darren Cassidy, said.

Assistant Tanner Williams is currently serving as interim head coach.

Cahill, who wrestled at Clarion University and now owns The Shop 814, a wrestling, Mixed Martial Arts and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training club, is also an MMA fighter. He put his fighting career on pause to fully dedicate his time and offer his knowledge of the sport to the Bedford wrestling program.

"I put my professional fighting career on hold to coach those kids. I love those kids. They understood why I resigned," Cahill said. "My older brother (Tanner), who volunteered on my staff, stepped in to run The Shop, so I could coach these guys. However, my voice became useless at Bedford. I sat in meetings with the Bedford administration and told them the things that transpired, things that could sink a program. I also did not want to stay and wait until summer for them to reevaluate my position."

Bedford Athletic Director Bret Smith declined comment on Cahill's allegations.

Cahill still hopes to leave his mark as a coach

The Shop brings in some of the best area wrestlers to train throughout the year. Cahill and company organized a postseason clinic to help local wrestlers prepare for the upcoming district, regional and PIAA tournament. It was led by former collegiate standouts from the University of Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Pitt-Johnstown.

Cahill still hopes to leave his mark, hosting clinics and training local wrestlers of all ages and skill sets.

"I love this sport so much and have given my life to it," Cahill said. "I want to continue to make an impact on the kids that come through The Shop, see them be successful, and hopefully one day I will earn the opportunity to be a high school wrestling coach again."

