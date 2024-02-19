'It felt good to finally get the job done': Millbury finally gets win over Shepherd Hill to advance to Clark final

The Millbury bench cheers late in their game against Shepherd Hill during a Clark Tournament Large School semifinal on Sunday.

WORCESTER — The Millbury boys’ basketball team lost each of the last two meetings against Shepherd Hill by two points, one on a last-minute 3-pointer and the other in overtime.

The two were back at it Sunday night and this time the Woolies came out on top in a close one, holding off a late charge by the Rams to secure a 51-48 victory in a high-energy, high-stakes Clark Tournament Large Schools semifinal at the Kneller Athletic Center.

“We’ve been playing them growing up since second grade,” senior forward Anthony Phillipo said. “It’s always a tough battle playing them, they’re all great basketball players and it was a dogfight every single game we’ve played them.

“It felt good to finally get the job done. So, yeah, the rivalry win meant a lot.”

After two straight close losses to Shepherd Hill, senior Anthony Phillipo and the Woolies came out on top of the rival Rams ⁦@tgsports⁩ ⁦@Woolie_Pride⁩ pic.twitter.com/BzLCglExiv — Rich Garven (@RichGarvenTG) February 19, 2024

The fourth-seeded Woolies, 17-5 and winners of seven straight and nine of their past 10 games, advanced to meet No. 6 Tantasqua Regional (13-7) at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the final. This will be the tiebreaker as the Woolies won by 10 in mid-December and the Warriors won by six in late January.

The Woolies are back in the final for the second straight season and in search of their eighth Clark championship, the last of which came 36 years ago.

Millbury’s Kenny Donnelly blocks the drive of Shepherd Hill’s Lucas Miglionico.

“It means a lot,” senior guard Tyler Vaccaro said. “We’ve been on a real mission to come back this year.

“To us, that was pretty much like a finals game right there, but we have one more to go and we’re excited and we’re going to come to win.”

Senior Tyler Vaccaro had the hot hand, scoring 13 points in a 13-minute span to help the Woolies defeat Shepherd Hill and advance to a second straight Clark final @tgsports ⁦@Woolie_Pride⁩ pic.twitter.com/6gNBmQefTN — Rich Garven (@RichGarvenTG) February 19, 2024

During a 13-minute span from early in the third to early in the fourth ‒ much of that time with leading scorer Kenny Donnelly (11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) on the bench with three fouls ‒ Vaccaro scored 13 of the Woolies’ 20 points to extend the lead to 39-29 with 5:24 to play.

The point guard converted four layups, two of them of the coast-to-coast variety, drained a 3 from up top of the dribble and sank a mid-range jumper while sliding from right to left.

“Just a big shoutout to (former T& Super Teamer) Lucas Friedman and everybody, I was just so prepared for this game for so many years,” Vaccaro said.

Shepherd Hill’s Tommy Hennessy can’t stop Millbury’s Tyler Vaccaro during a Clark Tournament Large School semifinal Sunday, February 18, 2024.

“We’ve got a great coaching staff, just so many great alumni players, and they’ve made me into the player I am today. I just lived for the whole moment today. I loved all of it.”

And Vaccaro was also a facilitator, setting up Phillipo and sophomore Jimmer Donnelly (12 points) for 3s late in the final frame.

“Tyler was outstanding,” coach Jim Donnelly said. “He put us on his back. Kenny got his third foul and Tyler went to work, found some seams. And what he did late was awesome.

“He made the pass to Anthony ‒ which we worked on today ‒ and then he made the pass to Jimmer. That’s what I was proud of, a point guard who can balance the two.”

Millbury’s Jimmer Donnelly moves past Shepherd Hill’s Lucas Miglionico.

The top-seeded and defending champion Rams, who bested Millbury in the Clark final last February, dropped to 15-5. A late, sustained charge fueled by senior guard Lucas Miglionico, defensive pressure and an attack-the-rim approach from the likes of seniors Alex Lanpher and Luke Poirier fell just short.

Final seconds of Millbury’s 51-48 win over Shepard Hill that sends Woolies to a straight Clark final ⁦@tgsports⁩ ⁦@Woolie_Pride⁩ ⁦@SHRamsAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/f0GVQUWITW — Rich Garven (@RichGarvenTG) February 19, 2024

Miglionico was 3 for 3 behind the arc and 3 for 3 at the line as he scored 12 of his game-high 24 points (on 8 of 14 shooting) in the final eight minutes.

“I give our guys credit; they played as hard as they could,” coach Mike Rapoza said. “Definitely don’t have any issues with this loss. Obviously, would like to get a different result and get a win, but I’m really proud of our guys.”

—Contact Rich Garven at rgarven@telegram.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @RichGarvenTG

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Millbury finally defeats Shepherd Hill as Woolies reach Clark Tournament final