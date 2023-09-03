‘I felt good. Like coach Petrino always says, we got to feed the studs.’ Conner Weigman, Noah Thomas, and Edgerrin Cooper reflect on the Aggies 52-10 opening season win

Texas A&M kicked off their 2023 college football season in exhilarating fashion against New Mexico on Saturday night, downing the visiting Lobo’s 52-10 behind starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s incredibly efficient performance, throwing for 236 yards for 18/23 (78% completion). Five touchdowns without an interception, becoming the first player in Aggie history with five touchdowns in a season opener.

Standing out more than any player on the field, sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas is on his way to a breakout season, finishing the night with six receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns. In comparison, star receiver Evan Stewart led the offense with eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns on the night, as new OC Bobby Petrino’s playcalling has been welcomed with open arms as the Aggie’s up-tempo offense with multiple formation looks with truly a sight for sore eyes. On Saturday night, the studs were indeed fed.

The underrated performance that deserves more attention is the immediate impact of the former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry, who led Aggie’s defense with ten tackles, seven solo tackles, one sack, one interception, and a pass deflection; now that’s production. As a collective, the defense exercised some 2022 demons against the run, holding the Lobos below 100 yards on the ground, a feat that they failed to achieve last season.

For the first time in 651 days, Texas A&M scored 40 plus points in a game; welcome back, offense.

After the game, Conner Weigman, Noah Thomas, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper spoke to the local media to reflect on the victory, as the focus now turns to their pivotal road test against Miami next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Conner Weigman on his record setting performance to open the Aggies pivotal 2023 season

“I felt good. Like coach Petrino always says, we got to feed the studs. They made my life easy out there, and the offensive line went to work all night.”

Conner Weigman on remembering the late Terry Price, and how he would have reacted to the opening season victory

“He would have a big ole smile on his face, and tell us how hard we worked. We put in a lot of work to get to where we are right now. “Thats my guy, coach Price.”

Conner, you may not have Lamar Jackson's speed, but you're on the right track!

“I ask coach Petrino if I remind him of Lamar (Jackson). He just shakes his head.”

Wide receiver Noah Thomas after his incredible three touchdown performance

“We came in with a chip on our shoulder to prove to people we are capable of leading this offense. “We love, trust and believe in each other. The coaches and players made it happen.”

Noah Thomas on the Aggies explosive offensive outburst

“It was amazing. To see Evan (Stewart) succeed too, I love seeing my brothers eat.”

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on cornerback Josh DeBerry's impressive Texas A&M debut

“I wasn’t surprised.” “He kept the energy for us, seeing him make those plays.”

Edgerrin Cooper on if he is more comfortable with D.J. Durkin as A&M's linebacker coach in combination with his DC duties

“Yes. I feel a lot more comfortable with where I am at.”

Edgerrin Cooper on freshman linebacker Taurean York's Aggie debut

“That guy right there has been working hard since the day he got here. He even kept me on my toes.”

Edgerrin Cooper on the Aggies huge offensive output on the night

“It takes weight off our shoulders. It keeps the energy going for everybody.”

Edgerrin Cooper on the Team's new, aggressive outlook in 2023

“We aren’t worrying about anything in the past. We want to start this new year being violent and making new things happen.”

