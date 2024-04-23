'It felt as if the final nail was in Ten Hag's coffin'

[BBC]

On the day Sir Jim Ratcliffe ran his eighth London Marathon, he will have left Wembley feeling like he had completed two laps after watching Manchester United just about book their place in a record 22nd FA Cup final.

The mood among United fans after Rasmus Hojlund's penalty ended Coventry City’s incredible onslaught was like nothing I’ve experienced before.

It felt like VAR hadn’t disallowed that last-gasp winner. It felt as if the final nail was in Erik ten Hag’s coffin. Maybe because it still is.

The Dutchman will rightly be under intensified scrutiny after a second half of similar embarrassment as the one in which Liverpool scored six of their goals in last season’s 7-0 mauling.

His players can’t escape the blame. They crumbled at the slightest sniff of adversity. Again.

But it is also damning for Ten Hag that his £86m signing - Antony - produced the most shameful act of the day after coming on when United led 3-0.

Antony was spotted cupping his ears in victory at Coventry’s spirited players hours after referring to Coventry as "Covertry" on social media.

In doing so, he demonstrated the profile of character Ineos must avoid and remove as they transform the club’s frail culture.

Alex Turk can be found at Stretford Paddock