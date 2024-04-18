'We felt like we deserved more' - Antonio

[Getty Images]

West Ham goalscorer Michail Antonio to TNT Sports: "Obviously we are disappointed. Last week we gave them a bit too much respect, but this week we came out and showed them what we can do.

"I felt like I did not get a decision all game. I felt a bit frustrated. We felt like we deserved more. But it's football, sometimes the decisions don't go your way. We move on, and build on that and try to get into the Europa League next year.

"We put in a good performance and we had quite a few chances. Obviously they are a quality team."

On the decisions that went against him: "It does not feel like you are playing against 11 men, it feels like you are playing against 13 or 14 including the two linos.

"You just have to keep pushing and try and make the decisions go your way. And they just were not. We had to keep playing our way and keep being professional.

"We are very proud of ourselves. To achieve what we have achieved over the last four years is incredible. Four back-to-back years in European quarter-finals I would never have thought that. We were a yoyo team, into Europe, then fighting for relegation."