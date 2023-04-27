'Felt like I belonged’:' Tramell Jones on Florida State commitment, outlook for Mandarin

Mandarin quarterback and Florida State commit, Tramell Jones, laughs with other quarterbacks during the 2023 Jaguars' QB Skills Challenge at TIAA Bank.

Mandarin’s Tramell Jones knew it was time to call his shot. The Class of 2025 quarterback picked up recruiting traction after his standout sophomore season, but one school stood out more than the others.

So in early April, Jones announced his commitment to Florida State, a decision he came to after feeling right at home in the program.

“The relationship between me, coach (Tony) Tokarz and coach (Mike) Norvell, it’s pretty much unbreakable,” Jones said on why he chose Florida State. He committed during an in person visit with the Seminoles and held offers from Florida, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech.

“We had a great relationship coming in," he continued. "They develop quarterbacks a great way. You see Jordan Travis, the long way he’s come with being able to throw the ball. The fans are great. The games are very electric, so I just felt like I was home.”

On a prior visit, Jones got a chance to sit in on the quarterbacks meeting before practice. During the same visit, a video was posted to Twitter showing him walking side by side with the current group of FSU quarterbacks as they made their way to the practice field.

#FSU 2025 QB target Tramell Jones (@TramellJonesJr) walks in with the Seminole quarterback group in spring practice #2https://t.co/N22YXddoum pic.twitter.com/sIZZSq6hDq — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) March 8, 2023

Jones seemed to fit right in with the bunch and it was an experience that further pushed him to decide on FSU as his landing spot.

“It was a surreal moment. Before we were in the meeting, just listening to what (Tokarz) was going over and what they were going to go over at practice and walking with them. I just felt like I belonged,” he said. “Being with them all the way through practice. Seeing what live reps looked like. Seeing what the coaching looks like. It was great.”

Jones was one of more than 150 quarterbacks that competed in the Jaguars QB Skill Challenge held at TIAA Bank Field last weekend. But he was one of two Florida State committed quarterbacks featured at the event.

The other — four-star rated Class of 2024 QB Luke Kromenhoek — won the event as the overall top male competitor and top gun competitor.

The two have trained together at Jacksonville-based quarterback facility 6Points and developed a close relationship through competing at events together.

“We both look out for each other and whenever we can do something for each other, we do it. That’s just what we’re taught at 6Points,” Kromenhoek said when asked about Jones. “It’s just awesome having another dude from 6Points with me at Florida State, committed, and I’m just looking forward to it. He’s a great dude and a great player and his future is super bright.”

“We’re at everything together so I always see him everywhere I go. We’re just great friends,” Jones added. “We always get along … it’s definitely great competition for sure. Luke’s that guy. He’s a guy. We’ll definitely be competing for sure.”

Tramell Jones completes a drill during the 2023 Jaguars' QB Skills Challenge at TIAA Bank.

Recruiting not done for Jones, Seminoles

Jones’ commitment means multiple things for FSU as set their eyes toward the future. It means they have highly rated quarterbacks committed in the next two classes, yes.

But it also means they now have another player who can extend himself on behalf of the coaching staff to try to reel players in. Especially with some of those targets being within the Duval County lines.

“Definitely Jaime (Ffrench), Solomon Thomas from Raines, Drake’s (Stubbs) brother already goes to FSU so that’s a plus,” he said while naming players that he’s reached out to about joining Florida State. “I think I hit some guys in Orlando, South Florida, all across the country, guys form California. We’re gonna be on a roll for sure.”

Mandarin Mustangs' Tramell Jones (1) hands off to Tiant Wyche (20) during the first quarter of a regular season football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

High expectations ahead for Mandarin

Those recruiting efforts might hit a little harder for Jones' teammates. Especially depending on how well they mesh as they reload their roster this spring.

High school football teams push their limits for one goal every season. To be crowned a champion and respected across the state as the best.

Every year, teams say it’s championship or bust. But Mandarin may have the roster to achieve that feat this fall. On the heels of a district championship and a playoff appearance, this season might prove to be even better.

With Jones returning as one of the best passers in the area, a secondary featuring three of the best defensive backs in the state and Jaime Ffrench ascending as one of the best players in Jacksonville, the Mustangs are sure to be on the charge this fall.

“Accountability,” Jones said when asked what it’s going to take for Mandarin to take the next step. “Everybody has to do their job. Everybody has to do their part. Consistency for sure. We’ve gotta be consistent throughout the game. I feel like we’re gonna go far this year. The goal is always a state championship. Nothing less.”

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

