Felon charged after trying to vote

Aug. 9—NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man with a felony record is now facing a new felony charge after he reportedly registered to vote.

Kyle Keith Plakke, 27, allegedly tried to vote in the November election. He went to a North Mankato polling place and was informed he could not vote after he told an election judge he is on probation, charges say. He later returned and reportedly completed a voter registration application but again was not permitted to vote.

Plakke is on probation for a 2020 felony drug conviction. Felons on probation are not allowed to vote or to register to vote in Minnesota. Plakke was charged with felony violation of that law Monday in Nicollet County District Court.