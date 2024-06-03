Fellowship of Christian Athletes all-star games roundup

Jun. 3—Football

TYLER — Recent Jacksonville High School graduate Jesus Nunez booted six extra points and added a 23-yard field goal to help lead the Red team to a 45-7 victory over the Blue squad in the 14th Annual Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Bowl, which was played Saturday evening at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium in Tyler.

Braxton Corley of Bullard High School also played on the Red team.

Ryan Baird of Bullard and Ty Lovelady from Troup were members of the Blue unit.

Cheering on the teams were Emerson Cowart, Brooklyn Ellis, Kadence Smith, Avery Thomas and Abigail Wood from Bullard and Troup's Alyssa White.

Cowart was named as a Service Award winner.

The All-Stars were performing on Earl Campbell Field. The field's namesake was in town as the Tyler Rose joined classmates in celebrating their 50th Class Reunion of the John Tyler High School Class of 1974.

Softball

TYLER — In the 10th Annual Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Star Softball game, the Red team edged the Blue team, 8-7, at the Tyler Legacy Softball Complex Friday night.

Bullard-ace Anistyn Foster, a Samford University signee, was the winning pitcher for the Blue unit.

Troup's Sydnie Dickey stroked a base hit and scored a run for the Red squad and Alto's Shanna Berryhill scored one of the Blue team's runs.

Other local area standouts that played for the Red squad induced Kennzie Norton (Rusk), Matti Nix (Bullard) and Bailey Blanton (Troup).

Jasmine Gallegos of Jacksonville was included on the Blue team.

Baseball

TYLER — The Red team put on an offensive show is sailing to a 17-4 win over the Blue squad in the Ninth Annual Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Baseball Game Friday evening at Tyler Legacy High School.

Brook Hill's Cooper Schock had a huge game (double, single, 3 RBI and a run scored) for the winning side.

Ben Coke of Bullard scored one of the Red team's runs.

David Wilson of Bullard pitched one inning.

Jacksonville was represented by Hayden Thompson, who was a member of the Blue unit.

Editor's Note: Phil Hicks (football, baseball) and Ronnie Christie (softball) of the Tyler Morning Telegraph contributed to this story.