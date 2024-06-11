Fellow Pro League side joins Trabzonspor in race for Standard Liege’s talented youngster

Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Sint-Truiden have joined Trabzonspor in looking to sign Standard Liege’s Cihan Çanak. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder only started a handful of games this season, having to settle for coming off the bench. While only a teenager, there has been obvious talent with Çanak but he has not been afforded enough game time at Standard. Now, with the side in financial difficulty and needing to sell players, they may have to let the teenager go.

Çanak represented Belgium at youth level before switching to Türkiye in 2023. He made 31 appearances this season in all competitions and provided two assists. Last season he played 35 games and scored one goal with three assists. Çanak is versatile, able to operate out wide or in central areas. He would certainly help fill the void left in Sint-Truiden by the depature of Jarne Steuckers to Genk. The teenager is valued at around €3.5m by Transfermarkt and has a contract with Standard until 2026.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson