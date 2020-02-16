Fellow NBA players think Aaron Gordon was robbed in Dunk Contest, too

Aaron Gordon got robbed.

At the conclusion of the best NBA All-Star Saturday night Dunk Contest in years, Orlando’s Aaron Gordon jumped over 7’5″ — without shoes — Tacko Fall, and still got a 47 score that cost him the contest to Derrick Jones Jr.

“Jumping over somebody 7’5″ [note: without shoes] and dunking is no easy feat,” Gordon said, stating the obvious. “What did I get, like a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”

Gordon’s fellow NBA players have his back.

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

















That’s worth nothing when you get robbed twice https://t.co/ew1S9yS6se — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) February 16, 2020





I feel sick for AG man. You re the people champ bro @Double0AG !!!❤️❤️ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 16, 2020









Peoples 2x Champ @Double0AG much love bro! — Mario Hezonja (@mariohezonja) February 16, 2020





AG got robbed 2 years in a row smh — James Ennis (@JamesDa_Truth) February 16, 2020





The judges need to be fined! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) February 16, 2020





There was one dissenter: Andre Iguodala thinks the judges got it right.

The right guy won…. Kenny wasn’t behind the judges table…. — andre (@andre) February 16, 2020



