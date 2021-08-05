Fellow Blue Devils and family mourn the loss of longtime Mariettan, global missionary

Aug. 5—Mark Mozley, beloved and longtime Marietta resident and global missionary who friends remember as a servant to God and community, died Sunday of complications of COVID-19. He was 61.

Mozley grew up in Marietta, graduated from Marietta High School in 1978 and began his career in commercial sales before moving into full-time ministry with IRIS Global Ministries, a calling that led him to countries including Portugal, Thailand, India, Israel and several in Europe. He and his wife of 18 years, Jennifer, also lived during their mission service in Mozambique from 2007-2009 and China from 2010-2016. The couple adopted their now 10-year-old daughter Ruthi Elizabeth, during their ministry at a special needs home for neglected children in China.

Mozley moved from Marietta to Winter Springs, Florida, about a year before his death. Friends and family say the fun-loving, faith-driven Mariettan had a knack for making people laugh and making his own life experiences into opportunities for others.

During his time in Marietta, Mozley fundraised for MUST Ministries, searched for families in need to comfort and assist during holidays and was constantly asking how he could serve anyone he came across, according to those who knew him.

Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker was a lifelong friend of Mozley's and said his death was a shock to his friends and family. Over the course of three weeks, Walker said, Mozley went from perfectly healthy to critical condition.

Walker said he'd been close with Mozley since elementary school and recalled going to Marietta First United Methodist Church and church camps with him, as well as watching him dominate on the basketball and tennis courts — he'd made it to state for both sports during his high school career, played with the future NBA pro Dale Ellis and meanwhile been chosen as Mr. MHS by his classmates.

"Mark was the most popular guy forever," Walker said. "Everybody looked up to Mark or everybody wanted to be like Mark or be Mark's friend."

"And if he'd played football, Marietta probably would've won another state championship," he joked.

Walker recalled with a laugh the "Storm Busters" group identity that he, Mozley and Hal Vaughn, another friend and colleague of Mozley's, created for themselves in adulthood.

The trio shared a deep interest in the weather and even created a Facebook page to share weather memes and silly videos, but also warnings and information on incoming inclement weather. Walker said he'd bought Weather Channel jackets for the group, a Christmas gift he said they all got a kick out of.

In a video posted to the Facebook page in July, Mark is shown in Orlando, Florida, standing in the rain and wind, commentating on the weather from Hurricane Elsa using a dish washing brush as a microphone.

"He was just a nut," Walker said with a chuckle.

But what defined him most, Walker added, was his kindness and heart for service.

"He would do anything for you. He would drop whatever he was doing to help you. No question," he said. "He'd give you the shirt on his back and then some."

Hicks Malonson, Realtor at Harry Norman in Marietta and fellow Blue Devil, agreed. He remembered his friend as a man strong in faith and in love with his family.

"He's just the kind of guy that ... left a trail of love, grace and mercy everywhere he went, whether it was Mozambique or China or here," he said. "And he never took himself too seriously, and I think that's what made him so effective in being able to sit down and relate to different people. He wasn't really worried about what they thought of him."

While Malonson said Mozley's death would leave a hole in the lives of those he touched, he said he preferred for people to examine the way he lived instead.

"There was no judgement, it was just, 'Hey, how can I serve you? How can I love you?"

Michael Mozley, Mark's brother, said though they'd had their differences in their adolescence, "the Lord took hold" of Mark Mozley's life in his young adulthood and "we became the best of friends."

Michael Mozley, who runs his own ministry, said his brother was known for being "incredibly engaging," and said he'd used some of his own choices from his adolescence to help the youth in Marietta avoid those same mishaps through his directing of Our Place youth ministry in the late '80s and early '90s.

"He had a deep passion for people and a deep longing to challenge people to consider following Christ," Michael Mozley said. "The latter part of his life, he was a man after God's own heart. That'll be the piece that is missed the most."

Still, Michael Mozley said, that is the same fact that brings him comfort, as it means his brother is "unequivocally" with God now.

Services and visitation for Mark Mozley will be held at North Metro Church, 2305 Barrett Parkway NW, Marietta, on Thursday, Aug. 12. Visitation will be from 2-3:30 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Mark Mozley Memorial, at www.gofundme.com/f/mark-mozley-memorial.

