After We Fell: Everything you need to know

After We Fell is almost here to give fans the next instalment in Tessa and Hardin's complicated relationship.

The second movie, After We Collided, was a box-office hit and left the couple in a difficult place. They've split up, but Hardin is still pining for Tessa and trying to hinder her potential new romance with co-worker Trevor.

Tessa and Hardin had briefly got back together, but after a major fight, Tessa had a car accident which could prove to be a wake-up call for Tessa. Will the pair patch things up in After We Fell, or could Tessa move on with Trevor, who we saw practising to ask Tessa out in After We Collided's credits scene?

Oh, and there's also the fact that Tessa's estranged father is now back in the picture because her life wasn't complicated enough.

So what can we expect from After We Fell? Here's everything you need to know.

After 3 release date: When will After We Fell be released?



After We Fell will release in US cinemas on September 30, but its first release will actually come in Italy, Poland and other countries in Europe on September 1.

Despite After We Collided being a hit at the UK box office, the third movie will be skipping cinemas in the UK and will instead debut on Amazon Prime Video, with Amazon also releasing the movie in France too.

A release date has yet to be set for the UK and France, but we can hope that it'll be in line with the September launches in other countries. Amazon Prime Video will also release the fourth movie, After Ever Happy, in the UK and France.

After Ever Happy filmed at the same time as After We Fell, so there might not be a long wait for the fourth movie. A release date has yet to be confirmed though, but we do know it'll be followed by a prequel movie and a sequel movie.

After We Fell and After Ever Happy director Castille Landon will write and direct the two new movies, with the prequel focusing on a younger Hardin (loosely based on Anna Todd's Before) and the sequel centred on Tessa and Hardin's children (spoiler alert, sorry).

After 3 cast: Who's coming back in After We Fell?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin will, of course, be back as Tessa and Hardin, but there has been some enforced cast changes.

As a result of scheduling conflicts and the decision to move filming to Bulgaria, Shane Paul McGhie (Landon), Stefan Rollins (Richard Young), Karimah Westbrook (Karen), Charlie Weber (Christian), Candice King (Kimberly) and Selma Blair (Carol Young) haven't returned.

Their roles have been recast with Chance Perdomo (Landon), Atanas Srebrev (Richard Young), Frances Turner (Karen), Stephen Moyer (Christian), Arielle Kebbel (Kimberly) and Mira Sorvino (Carol Young).

After We Fell will also star Fear Street's Kiana Madeira as Nora, Louise Lombard as Trish, Rob Estes as Ken, Carter Jenkins as Robert, Angela Sari as Lillian and Anton Kottas as Smith Vance.

Since After Ever Happy filmed at the same time as After We Fell, we can expect everybody back for the fourth movie, which is set to be the final outing for Langford and Tiffin as Tessa and Hardin.

Even though there will be two further movies in the After series, the duo won't reprise their roles as Hardin will be younger in the prequel and the pair will be older for the planned sequel.

"It is sad, because it feels like the end of an era. All these people that you've worked with and this character that you're now so familiar with, it's coming to an end," said Langford of filming the final two movies.

"But it has to end, because you need that ending. Otherwise, there's gonna be a lot of people feeling very unsatisfied. It's such a really nice and a privilege to be able to bring a character's arc and that story to completion."

After 3 trailer: Watch the After We Fell trailer here!

If you missed it above, you can watch the trailer for After We Fell below which teases the romantic drama in store for Tessa and Hardin.

As for what Landon is excited for fans to see in the third movie, it's the more emotional scenes that see "Hero and Jo turning in these amazing performances, and all of the cast really".

"There's some really great stuff with Hardin's dad that I didn’t expect to be as poignant as it was, because the actors did such a good job," she told Teen Vogue.

After 3 plot: What is After We Fell about?

If the trailer above and the second movie didn't get you excited enough for the third movie, here's the official synopsis to add to the hype:

"After We Fell finds Tessa starting an exciting new chapter of her life but as she prepares to move to Seattle for her dream job, Hardin's jealousy and unpredictable behaviour reach a fever pitch and threaten to end their intense relationship," it reads.

"Their situation grows more complicated when Tessa's father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin's family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin must decide if their love is worth fighting for or if it's time to go their separate ways."

After We Fell is released in US cinemas on September 30. Its UK release date on Amazon Prime Video has yet to be confirmed.

