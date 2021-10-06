Felix Sabates’ legacy in NASCAR | Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight
In this Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight, NASCAR on FOX sits down with Felix Sabates to talk about his journey as a NASCAR team owner and the legacy he leaves behind.
Bubba Wallace won the rain-shortened race at Talladega for his first career win, Michael Jordan's first win as an owner and the second win for an African-American, first since 1963.
Townley was killed during an altercation with his ex-wife and another man. Police are still investigating.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — As Bubba Wallace made his way down pit road toward the indoor Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin approached the crowd surrounding his driver and took in the scene with a soft smile. People were congratulating Wallace left and right on his first career win, as others snapped […]
Elliott has won the last two races at the Roval and is the king of NASCAR road courses.
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss his historic victory at Talladega this week where he became just the second Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.
“We know exactly who it is,” Kelly said Monday. The Fighting Irish (4-1) used three quarterbacks – graduate transfer Jack Coan, true freshman Tyler Buchner and sophomore Drew Pyne – in last week's 24-13 loss to Cincinnati that ended the team’s 26-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium.
Both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will miss the start of the season.
The Steelers drafted running back Najee Harris in the first round, but their ground game still ranks dead last in the league. Perhaps they’ll get a boost from one of their players returning from injury. Pittsburgh announced that Anthony McFarland has been designated to return from IR. While he’s not yet on the active roster, [more]
From his first win in the K&N Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and now Bubba's first win as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, relive all of Bubba's first wins in NASCAR.
The U.S. Senate postponed a vote to head off a federal debt default on Wednesday as Democrats considered a Republican proposal that could potentially defuse the partisan standoff that threatens the broader economy. Democrats called off an early afternoon vote and planned a closed-door meeting after Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated a plan that would buy more time to resolve the issue. McConnell proposed that his party would allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December.
After being rain-shortened, Talladega was not as big a disrupter as one might imagine but there is one wild card left in the deck. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
If there's any question of who has the upper hand in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry after Boston's victory in Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game, this stat should settle the debate.
The Dodgers begin defense of their World Series title as they host the Cardinals, with the winner advancing to play the Giants in the NLDS.
Shortly after Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean began making laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, their Indy 500 rookie test was delayed by rain.
It's been nearly 16 months since Bubba Wallace was waiting out a rainstorm in his motorhome in the Talladega Superspeedway infield when NASCAR informed its only full-time Black driver that a noose had been found in his garage stall. Wallace never saw the noose, never even stepped foot in the garage. It wasn't Wallace who called in the FBI — NASCAR did that — and from what he'd been told, Wallace was led to believe he'd been the victim of a hate crime.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
Matt Amodio’s hot streak continued on “Jeopardy!” Monday, just days after supplanting James Holzauer’s place as the second winningest contestant. And when it came time to wager on Final Jeopardy!, he decided it was better to be feared than loved when answering a question about Machiavelli. Amodio, who had $41,800 more than the next highest contestant bid a whopping $37,000 on the last clue. The correct answer garnered him his biggest single day winnings of $83,000. Fans were impressed with the massive wager, and even the greatest player of all time Ken Jennings took an interest in the big gamble. Jennings tweeted “Whoa,” to which Amodio repolied, “Now if only I could get that Ken Jennings smell out of the #Jeopardy winner's podium”
Poirier and McGregor have often traded verbal blows before and after their bouts, but this time the American only had praise for his rival
Whether it took getting grilled by the national media or someone from higher up to intervene, Justin Fields has finally been named QB1.