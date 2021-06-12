Felix Rosenqvist placed on stretcher after violent IndyCar crash

Felix Rosenqvist was involved in a violent crash in Saturday's IndyCar race at the Detroit Belle Isle street circuit.

Rosenqvist's car went head-on into a tire barrier after the throttle appeared to have stuck on his car. The impact launched tires over the chainlink fence behind the wall of tires and Rosenqvist's car was lodged pointing skyward.

IndyCar safety workers delicately removed Rosenqvist from the car and he was placed on a stretcher after he was extricated. He was then loaded into a waiting ambulance while wearing a neck brace. His team said he was being taken to a hospital for a thorough evaluation.

Felix Rosenqvist is awake and alert, and is headed to a local hospital for a more definitive evaluation.



A further update will given in due course. — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) June 12, 2021

Rosenqvist was conscious after the crash. A brief shot of his in-car camera by NBC showed him in visible pain as he was grabbing his helmet and another replay showed him taking off his helmet as safety workers were at the car.

Here's a replay of the accident. You can hear Rosenqvist's car accelerate into the wall. The impact moved the concrete wall behind the tire barriers and the race was red-flagged so that the wall could be repaired and put back together.

Rosenqvist's throttle sounds like it stuck before he plowed into the tire barrier

Rosenqvist, 29, is currently in his third year in the IndyCar Series. He finished sixth in the points in 2019 before finishing 10th in 2020. He moved from Chip Ganassi Racing to Arrow McLaren ahead of the 2021 season and was 20th in the standings through six races. His best finish so far in 2021 is 12th.

