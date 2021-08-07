Felix becomes most decorated U.S. track star ever

Allyson Felix has now become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympics history – by capturing gold as part of the women’s 4x400m relay team on Saturday.

The win brought Felix’s overall Olympic medal count to 11, surpassing the legendary American Carl Lewis.

Felix - who started her Olympic career as a teenager - is only the third track and field athlete to win a medal at five different Games.

But her biggest challenge came off the track when, in 2018, she gave birth to her daughter via an emergency C-section after medical complications required the baby to be born at 32 weeks.

In a statement after the race, Felix told reporters quote:

"I think all of us in the team have achieved a lot in the individual events and I wanted to be able to run with these women and to win gold with them."

35-year-old Felix won Bronze in her last individual Olympic race, the 400m, on Friday, which also made her the most decorated woman in the sport.