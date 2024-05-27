Felipe Anderson Reveals His Favorite Lazio Coach & Why He Rejected Juventus

Felipe Anderson bid Lazio farewell after making his final appearance for the club on Sunday night in the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico.

After the match, the club paid hommage to the departing winger who will join Palmeiras on a free transfer this summer. Afterwards, he thanked the fans for their support, while identifying the period he considered the best stretch of his playing career.

Tonight was a wonderful occasion, I thank everyone because my dream has always been to play in Italian football. Spending most of my career here was the right choice. Today was an incredible day and I thank everyone for their support. In my second stint, I had some great games, especially last season. The previous two campaigns have been the best of my career and therefore they are unforgettable.

The 31-year-old made some interesting revelations in his post-match interview with DAZN (via LazioNews24), naming Maurizio Sarri as the best coach he had during his eight years with the Biancocelesti.

My best teammate was Lucas Leiva. What do I carry most in my heart. He taught us many things and took us by the hand, for me he was a point of reference. My most important coach was Sarri.

The former West Ham man says he prefers to play as an inverted winger who cuts from the left side.

For a footballer, it’s very different. On the right, you can deliver more assists, whereas on the left, you’re able to cut inside and shoot. So I preferred to play on the left.

Anderson also explained that he rejected a move to Juventus because he was keen to return to Brazil.