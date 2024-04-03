Feliciano's daughter ruthlessly trolls him over 49ers' Super Bowl loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kids are ruthless and 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano found that out the hard way Wednesday.

Feliciano shared a conversation on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had with his daughter when he picked her up from an after-school sports program.

Just picked up my kids from their sporty kids after school program where they play different sports each day.



I ask her“what sport did u play today?”



She says “u have to guess. It’s the sport u failed at”



“Basketball”I guessed



“No football! U remember u lost the big game” — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) April 3, 2024

Kids are ruthless 😖😖 — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) April 3, 2024

Feliciano, who might need a few days to recover after that vicious takedown by his daughter, took the comment in stride.

I went on a rant about how 30!!! Other teams were at home watching!! And how only 1 team is happy and the end of the season lol https://t.co/tdz52L6ZBK — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) April 3, 2024

The veteran lineman just finished his first season with the 49ers and signed a new one-year contract to remain in San Francisco for the 2024 NFL season.

Shortly after the 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, Feliciano found himself in hot water after he called out teammate Spencer Burford on social media for a blown assignment late in the crushing overtime defeat.

He later cleared the air with Burford and the 49ers made it clear they'd still welcome him back even after the social media blunder.

As much as Feliciano wants to forget everything about the Super Bowl loss, his daughter clearly won't let him.

