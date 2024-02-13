Feliciano apologizes to Burford after blaming him for missed block

Tensions were high after the 49ers' deflating overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

On Monday, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on a viral clip of the pivotal third-and-four play in overtime that ultimately ended up being the final offensive snap of the 49ers' season.

I know you know all, so u should know that’s not Colton’s guy…. https://t.co/l2siCwnMGW — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 12, 2024

Feliciano implied teammate Spencer Burford was at fault for a protection bust that left Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones unblocked.

A quick chop is not needed if the guy that was supposed to block him, blocks him — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 12, 2024

Burford replied to Feliciano's remark, appearing stunned at the comment made by his teammate.

Sheesh…I open up my app to this…get well soon bro… — Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) February 13, 2024

Felicano then apologized to Burford, owning his mistake and offering words of encouragement to the second-year offensive lineman.

Im sorry bro. I woke up hungover and being a bitch. In trying to have ones back I hurt u. It’s f-Ed up and I apologize. You got nothing but greatness ahead of you. I’m sorry bro — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 13, 2024

No Super Bowl loss is easy, and with the wound still fresh, Feliciano responded in a way the nine-year veteran clearly regretted, thus prompting his apology to Burford.



