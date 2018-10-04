Felice Herrig blasts Conor McGregor: 'I'm always going to think he's a piece of s---'

Felice Herrig had a few harsh words for Conor McGregor again. (AP Photo)

UFC fighter Felice Herrig isn’t afraid to speak out against Conor McGregor. Herrig saw McGregor’s bus rampage, and spoke harshly about McGregor’s actions at the time. Despite getting some backlash from McGregor fans for those comments, Herrig was at it again Thursday.

When asked again about the incident, Herrig didn’t hold back. She called McGregor a “piece of s—.”

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.

UFC strawweight @FeliceHerrig doesn't care about the fan backlash of speaking out against Conor McGregor: "What he did was wrong. I still think he's a piece of sh*t and I'm always going to think he's a piece of sh*t." #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/6IPIzY56q8 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 4, 2018





Herrig was asked why she received backlash for criticizing McGregor for his bus rampage. She begins her response by saying McGregor has an extremely loyal fanbase that will support him no matter what.

“I think it’s just because people, they will just follow him blindly. Like, he’s the kind of person who could be a cult leader and have all these little minions. The people who get pissed at me are his little minions who would kiss his feet. So that’s why I get hate.”

Then, Kerrig drops the hammer.

“I don’t care. What he did was wrong. I still think he’s a piece of s— and I’m always going to think he’s a piece of s—.”

Herrig and McGregor both have matches at UFC 229 on Saturday. Herrig will take on Michelle Waterson. McGregor is returning to the Octagon against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

