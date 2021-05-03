Feleipe Franks one of 20 Falcons undrafted free agent signings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons didn’t take a quarterback in this year’s draft, but they have added a rookie free agent to the depth chart.

Feleipe Franks has signed with the team after going unpicked over the weekend. Franks played three years at Florida and transferred to Arkansas for the 2020 season. He was 163-of-238 for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Falcons signed A.J. McCarron last week, so they now have two quarterbacks behind Matt Ryan.

Franks was one of 20 undrafted free agent signings announced by the Falcons. They also signed South Dakota School of Mines offensive lineman Jack Batho, BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawe, Louisville linebacker Dorian Etheridge, Pitt offensive lineman Bryce Hargrove, Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, Ball State running back Caleb Huntley, Texas Tech linebacker Eli Howard, San Diego State safety Dwayne Johnson, Mississippi State linebacker Kobe Jones, Mississippi State cornerback Marcus Murphy, Appalachian State offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, Buffalo wide receiver Antonio Nunn, Northwestern safety JR Pace, Adams State linebacker Alani Pututau, Northwestern tight end John Raine, N.C. State offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe, Fayetteville State offensive lineman Keion Smith, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson, and Rice wide receiver Austin Trammell.

Feleipe Franks one of 20 Falcons undrafted free agent signings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • The undrafted free agents who have agreed to sign with the Vikings so far

    See the Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agents for the 2021 NFL offseason so far!

  • 2021 Senior Bowl proved to be important to Chargers’ draft

    For Chargers general manager Tom Telesco, the draft starts in Mobile.

  • Thor's NFC Snap Draft Grades

    Thor Nystrom grades every draft haul in the NFC. (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 49ers undrafted free agent signing tracker: 2021 NFL contracts

    After drafting eight players, the 49ers are added depth players through the free agent market.

  • Washington released Trevor Davis

    Jeff Badet is not the only player leaving the Washington Football Team’s receiving corps on Monday. The team announced that wide receiver Trevor Davis has also been released. The moves come days after Washington drafted wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dax Milne. Davis did not appear in any games after signing to Washington’s practice squad [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft's best undrafted players: Cade Johnson, Jamie Newman offer big upside

    Even after all 259 picks were made in the 2021 NFL draft, some talented players were left waiting after not hearing their names called.

  • Chipper Jones, T.J. Watt, Laurie Hernandez, Paul Rabil join Southeast High School Sports Awards as presenters

    Baseball legend Chipper Jones, linebacker T.J. Watt, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, lacrosse's Paul Rabil join Southeast Florida High School Sports Awards.

  • Twitter reacts to Falcons’ three fifth-round picks

    The fifth round for the Falcons saw them have the most draft picks and all three were used on the defensive side of the fotball.

  • Gamecocks, Beamer flip commit from rival Georgia to continue recruiting hot streak

    South Carolina has now had three recruits commit in the past four days.

  • Tracking the Chiefs’ 2021 undrafted free agent signings

    We'll be keeping track of all the Chiefs' reported undrafted free agent signings here.

  • Arthur Smith: Falcons hired wrong guys if they want a rebuild

    The Falcons were 4-12 last season, they fired their coach and General Manager during the season, and they were in a tough spot with the salary cap, which led many people to think that they were set to rebuild their roster in their first year with Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot in those roles. Moves [more]

  • Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

    Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

  • Jaguars' Urban Meyer really wanted Florida WR Kadarius Toney with No. 25 overall pick

    Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie head coach said it "broke his heart" when the New York Giants took Florida WR Kadarius Toney five spots ahead of them.

  • Jets prioritized versatility & athleticism over positions & production in the draft

    Joe Douglas drafted one of the most athletic and versatile classes of the year. This strategy comes with a lot of risk and reward.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Undrafted free agent tracker

    Tracking all the undrafted free agent signings across the league following the 2021 NFL draft

  • NFL draft is a recruiting flex for Nick Saban and Alabama's absurd talent wealth

    Watching Saban four years later it’s hard to know if he truly knew what he had in his recruiting class of 2017.

  • 2021 New Orleans Saints undrafted free agents tracker

    The New Orleans Saints immediately got to work on filling out their roster with undrafted free agents following the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Jets guarantee big money to undrafted rookies Kenny Yeboah, Isaiah Dunn

    The Jets have agreed to terms with 12 undrafted free agents, Ralph Vacchaino of SNY.com reports. Priority free agents Kenny Yeboah and Isaiah Dunn were among them. Dunn, a cornerback from Oregon State, received $185,000 in guaranteed money, including a $25,000 signing bonus, Aaron Wilson reports. Yeboah, a tight end from Ole Miss, will make [more]

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.