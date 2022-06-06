Feleipe Franks gets look at another position during Falcons OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Jones
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Feleipe Franks
    Feleipe Franks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Mariota
    Marcus Mariota
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A former Razorback signal-caller appears to be improving his odds for more playing time, even if it means moving to another position.

Feleipe Franks, who was the starting quarterback for Arkansas during the 2020 season following a four-year career at Florida, was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being brought in Atlanta as a quarterback, it appears that Franks is moving to tight end, according to ESPN Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein.

Franks is still listed as one of three quarterbacks on the Falcons official roster, joining offseason addition Marcus Mariota and draft pick Desmond Ritter. The move potential move could be crucial in finding more playing time in Atlanta, as a potential back-up option to fellow former Gator Kyle Pitts.

Last season, Franks attempted one pass for Atlanta, which was intercepted. He also carried the football three times for six yards.

In his lone season in Fayetteville, Franks passed for 2,017 yards and 17 touchdowns while breaking the school’s record for completion percentage by completing 68.7% of his passes.

List

Burks is the latest: Complete list of Arkansas high-schoolers taken in NFL draft since 2006

Recommended Stories