Feleipe Franks gets look at another position during Falcons OTAs

A former Razorback signal-caller appears to be improving his odds for more playing time, even if it means moving to another position.

Feleipe Franks, who was the starting quarterback for Arkansas during the 2020 season following a four-year career at Florida, was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being brought in Atlanta as a quarterback, it appears that Franks is moving to tight end, according to ESPN Falcons reporter Michael Rothstein.

Another interesting thing so far at Falcons OTA — Feleipe Franks working at tight end during individual periods. The QB is in a white jersey today instead of a red one. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) June 3, 2022

Franks is still listed as one of three quarterbacks on the Falcons official roster, joining offseason addition Marcus Mariota and draft pick Desmond Ritter. The move potential move could be crucial in finding more playing time in Atlanta, as a potential back-up option to fellow former Gator Kyle Pitts.

Last season, Franks attempted one pass for Atlanta, which was intercepted. He also carried the football three times for six yards.

In his lone season in Fayetteville, Franks passed for 2,017 yards and 17 touchdowns while breaking the school’s record for completion percentage by completing 68.7% of his passes.

