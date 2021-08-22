Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron left Saturday’s game with a knee injury and head coach Arthur Smith made it sound like he’s going to be out of action for a long time when he spoke to reporters after the game.

McCarron was on track to be the backup to Matt Ryan this season, but his loss leaves undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks as the only other quarterback on the roster. Franks was 4-of-9 for 46 yards and an interception on Saturday and 2-of-9 for 16 yards in the preseason opener, which might not leave others with the same level of confidence in Franks’ readiness for the No. 2 role that he has in himself.

“I have full confidence in myself,” Franks said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’m starting to gain confidence in the group around me. I’m just going to put my head down and go to work. That’s all it’s about, learning from your mistakes. That’s mindset with just about anything. I do feel like I have the capability to do that job.”

Franks has run seven times for 108 yards in those two games, but McCarron’s presence suggests the Falcons prefer a more experienced backup for Ryan and, assuming that plan remains in place, they’ll have to start looking for one to add to the roster in the coming days.

Feleipe Franks has “full confidence” he can be Matt Ryan’s backup originally appeared on Pro Football Talk