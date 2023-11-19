Will Feldkamp shines in debut for Iowa State, helps takedown No. 18 Wisconsin

Fans of No. 10 Iowa State wrestling couldn't of asked for much more in the team's trip to Humboldt against No. 18 Wisconsin, winning 42-0 over the Badgers.

Traveling to the hometown of coach Kevin Dresser, the Cyclones had six-bonus point victories, including for by tech. fall or pin.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Cyclones' dominant victory ahead of the long-awaited Cy-hawk Dual:

Will Feldkamp shines in Cyclone debut

If you weren't aware of it, you would have no idea Feldkamp was returning from an injury against Wisconsin on Sunday.

In just a minute and 39 seconds, Feldkamp secured a victory by fall over Shane Liegel. The Clarion transfer twisted the left arm of Leigel behind his back, grabbed his right arm and rolled him onto his back. That's just ridiculous strength and technical dominance from the senior. In all of his matches, the Ohio State transfer has won by tech. fall.

This is so ridiculous from Feldkamp. Just twists that left arm, grabs the right and pins his opponent like it’s nothing.



That’s Feldkamp just letting the world know how good he is.



🎥: @UFCFightPass



pic.twitter.com/h6fxV6Ltay — Eli McKown (@Emckown23) November 19, 2023

With the addition of Feldkamp of the lineup, the Cyclones might have the best 10 guys rolling out to wrestle since Dresser arrived in Ames.

Anthony Echemendia starts over Jacob Frost, dominates match

Echemendia and Frost were both listed as starters heading into the day, but the Cuban native drew the start on Sunday. The redshirt junior was fantastic shifting to 141 pounds from 149 pounds to make room for Casey Swiderski in the lineup, winning in 4:15 by tech. fall.

That's the Ohio State transfer third victory by tech. fall this season. Jacob Frost is going to continue to battle Echemendia for the spot at 141 pounds, but if Echemendia continues to wrestle like this, it's going to be a hard spot to overtake. Whoever wrestles next weekend wil draw the toughest matchup of the Cy-hawk dual in No. 1 Real Woods.

Cody Chittum has his first huge day in Cyclone singlet

Chittum is another guy who's had some injuries to start the year, but he looked as if he's put those problems behind him. Against Luke Mechler, Chittum won 15-2 by major decision. After a slow start in the first, Chittum turned in on in the second period with two takedowns and a four-point near fall to take a 10-0 lead. He added on five more points to end the day with 15 points, allowing just two to Mechler via an escape.

Big move for Cody Chittum! He gets a 15-2 major decision over Luke Mechler.



ISU 19, WIS 0 at the intermission.



💻 @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/MUgZ1t2giD — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 19, 2023

Chittum has a big week coming up against the team he originally committed to in Iowa City. He'll draw No. 2 Jared Franek, but so far, looks up to challenge against a former All-American.

Here are the full results of Iowa State dominant victory over Wisconsin:

125: Kysen Terukina (ISU) over Eric Barnett (WIS) (MD 14-3) 133: Evan Frost (ISU) over Nicolar Rivera (WIS) (Dec 12-6) 141: Anthony Echemendia (ISU) over Felix Lettini (WIS) (TF 21-6 4:15) 149: Casey Swiderski (ISU) over Joseph Zargo (WIS) (Dec 9-4) 157: Cody Chittum (ISU) over Luke Mechler (WIS) (MD 15-2) 165: David Carr (ISU) over Dean Hamiti (WIS) (Dec 2-0) 174: MJ Gaitan (ISU) over Lucas Condon (WIS) (Fall 2:25) 184: Will Feldkamp (ISU) over Shane Liegel (WIS) (Fall 1:39) 197: Julien Broderson (ISU) over Josh Otto (WIS) (Dec 5-2) 285: Yonger Bastida (ISU) over Pete Christensen (WIS) (TF 19-4 2:57)

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State and Wisconsin wrestling dual recap