Feely signs new Barrow deal

Rory Feely has signed a new deal at Barrow after the club changed its mind about releasing the defender [Getty Images]

Barrow defender Rory Feely has signed a new one-year contract at the League Two club.

The 27-year-old long-throw specialist also has the option for an extra year with the Bluebirds after making himself a regular last season.

Feely joined the club in January 2023 from Irish club Bohemians and has made 43 appearances in the 18 months since.

Barrow announced last month that Feely was one of ten players released by the club at the end of their contracts, but they have had a change of heart.

Barrow sporting director Iain Wood told the club website: “While the summer transfer window has developed, it became clear to us that Rory still had something unique to offer the squad.”