'It feels like two points dropped, rather than a point gained' - your views on Norwich City

Your views

Marcelino Nunez celebrating

Here are your views on the Canaries' 1-1 draw at Blackburn:

Kieran - The performances and game management away from home, plus the fact we’ve dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, is why this team won’t make the play-offs. It is also why Wagner isn’t the long-term solution going into next season, considering he seems to be happy with these kinds of away performances.

Tulsa - It really feels like two points dropped, rather than a point gained. The tinkering with the starting eleven by Wagner was baffling to me. We hadn't played for a week, so why did he feel the need to change the side that destroyed Cardiff? Kenny McLean has to be played at centre-back all the time and our away form is putting too much pressure on our home games.

Lennie - I was hopeful Wagner had turned the corner but if we do get in the play-offs it will be in spite of him rather than because of him. Baffling team selections and substitutions have without doubt cost us. I was looking forward to seeing van Hooijdonk but has had so little time on the pitch, he must be wondering why he came here.

Mike - I don't think we will win anything with this manager. Far too cautious, tactically inept and doesn't have faith in our young players. We must look at Idah and Cantweĺl having game-time and feeling wanted, they look different players now.

Clive - Away form not good enough for play-off push, inconsistency which will eventually cost us as games run out. Question - why do we sign players and not play them? Wagner consistently tinkering with his starting line-up but is very reluctant to introduce fresh faces. Baffling substitutes at times, both QPR and Blackburn are poor championship sides and we dropped points.