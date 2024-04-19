[BBC]

The Championship title and promotion race is incredible.

Leicester were 12 points away at one point and looked like they were going to set all kinds of records. Southampton started off slowly before going on an unbelievable run, dropped off again, and now they are back in with an unbelievable shout because of the performances and the results of the top three.

Ipswich have been relentless to get to where they are and Leeds are now just having a hiccup. From their point of view, what was hard for them at the beginning was all the uncertainty around players and their loan deals and clauses that were written in on relegation. They had a slow start but then they have been incredible since.

There are some amazing games coming up for all those in the title and promotion race and it will be wonderful to watch.

But at the moment it feels like no one wants to win it with the points that are being dropped and you have to say it is the pressure. The pressure is ultimately playing into the race.

If you were to ask me who is going to win the title and who is going to get promoted – I could not call it. You cannot call it because of the results the teams have had and the games they have coming up.

When Leeds were facing a struggling Blackburn at home you would think it was the perfect game for them - and then they lost. Leicester went to Millwall and you thought that would be a game where they could go and get three points and then they didn't.

With the drama still to come in matches they have to play against each other too, it is fascinating.