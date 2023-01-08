‘It feels great right now’: Tristan da Silva after Colorado’s 7th win in last 8 outings

Colorado student-athlete Tristan da Silva joins Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Jacob Tobey following the Buffs' victory over Oregon State on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Boulder. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.