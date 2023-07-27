'It feels good to be wanted': Elijah Moore catching plaudits, passes from Browns teammates

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — It's always good to feel wanted. That's not always how Elijah Moore felt in his last season with the New York Jets.

The Jets jettisoned Moore, along with a third-round pick, to the Browns in late March. His new team has welcomed the third-year receiver warmly in the locker room and showered him with plaudits in almost every media availability.

"It feels good to be wanted," Moore said following Thursday's training camp practice at The Greenbrier. "Like I said before, I feel that every single day I'm on the field and in the building. ever since I got here."

The love Moore's felt from the organization is one thing. The love he's hoping to get in terms of touches once the games start going is another.

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore practices, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Berea.

Never fear there, though, because the only thing Moore has caught more of than plaudits in training camp is passes. Lots of passes, in fact, have gone his way even dating back to the OTAs and minicamp in the spring.

"It's great 'cause Elijah can do all types of things," quarterback Deshaun Watson said earlier this week. "He's very versatile. He can play outside, inside, whatever you need him to do, he can do."

Moore's versatility has been talked about a lot since his acquisition. He bristled a bit during an introductory Zoom call after the trade at a question about whether or not he sees himself as an inside or outside receiver.

Moore's response seems understandable after five OTA and/or minicamp practices and another five training camp practices being open to the media. There's really only one way to describe where he best fits: Everywhere.

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore takes a break during practice, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Berea.

"I feel like growing up in Florida, I was talking about this with a couple of players yesterday," Moore said. "We don't coach to play slot outside or inside. You're coached to play receiver, so it doesn't really matter where I'm lined up. I feel like I'm kind of comfortable wherever they need me to be and just whatever it is that they need me to do, I'm going to work my hardest to get it done. So even if I'm not good at it now, I'm going to keep working every single day to get better at it to where it becomes one of my favorite things to do."

What seems to be one of head coach Kevin Stefanski's favorite things to do is utilize that versatility. Especially with veteran receivers Marquise Goodwin (blood clots) and Amari Cooper (minor tweak) currently on the sideline, it's opened the door for Moore to expand his responsibilities even more.

So whether it's on the outside or in the backfield, or anywhere in between, Moore's value to the Browns is in the fact he's more defined by "playmaker" than "receiver." That's not an easy definition to attain.

"Well, in order to be versatile, you got to line up all over the place," Stefanski said. "So I'd tell you, just intelligence, first of all. With some of our players, the more you can do, we're going to do it for you. But you got to be able to line up, and you got to be able to hey, you're playing the X this play, and then you're playing the Z the next play. So that in of itself, is a high bar to clear, and he's great at that."

Thursday was just the latest opportunity for Moore to showcase that talent. The Browns have steadily increased the amount of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work they're doing in practice.

They closed out Thursday's practice with a red-zone 7-on-7 period. Moore, lined up on the outside to the left of the formation, had the offensive highlight of the period when he beat Pro Bowl teammate Denzel Ward on a triple move to catch a short touchdown pass from Watson.

"I get really excited and then going against a good corner like (Ward)," Moore said. "I'm going to get better and he's going to get better, too. So matchups like that, I get excited. Just I feel like everybody does, they see that out there. It only brings more attention to, okay, I want to go next. You see what I'm saying? So it's just contagious."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Elijah Moore catching plaudits, passes from new teammates