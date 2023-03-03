‘Feels good’: Kyle Busch starts on pole for truck race at Vegas
Kyle Busch secures his first pole in the Craftsman Truck Series with new manufacturer Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch revels in changing circumstances. Five days after winning at Auto Club Speedway in his second NASCAR Cup Series race in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Busch powered his own Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevy to victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. RELATED: Race results | Full schedule for Las Vegas […]
No driver has swept both races at Las Vegas since the track has hosted two races a season.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval this weekend, continuing the annual southwest swing.
Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green in Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race in Las Vegas.
The Truck Series begins a busy three-day weekend for NASCAR at Las Vegas with Friday night's race.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers will compete this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Schedule includes start times, weather forecasts and TV information.
