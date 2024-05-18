'It feels like every emotion worth living has been lived'

Some people on social media are saying they will be crying come Sunday evening.

Not tears of joy at a trophy win nor of frustration at a final-day nightmare, but tears because of the closing of a chapter.

When Liverpool host Wolves on the Premier League's final day, Anfield's farewell to manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to be, to borrow a term the Merseyside youth use, 'heavy'.

Many fans did not want this day to come - like the return to work after 14 days of sea and sunshine. Others seem right up for the party and songs of farewell, though I wonder if sadness will still come for them.

In eight full seasons under the German, the Reds have never finished lower than fifth. In the eight before his arrival, they had slumped lower than that in five of them.

Klopp has brought progress and a new, more powerful synergy between player and fan. He has brought stirring comebacks. Almost every trophy worth winning has been won - and it feels like every emotion worth living has been lived by the supporters.

A magnetic connection has blossomed between manager and fan.

Klopp stood on the touchline embodying what Liverpudlians the world over hoped to convey: attack, take it on, fight, invest yourself. Whether home, away or at a neutral venue, his side wanted to play their way.

The great Bill Shankly once said: "I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

There were spells when Klopp appeared to have moulded a team Shankly would have been proud of - a fan's dream and a rival's worst nightmare.

"It's much more important what people think when you leave," Klopp said in his first news conference as Liverpool manager in October 2015.

When Shankly left in 1974, the Reds won the league seven times in the next 10 years.

Change, emotional though it can be, does bring with it new horizons.

It seems only right Sunday brings a melting pot of feelings for Liverpool fans, just like the eight or more years that have gone before.