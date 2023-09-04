‘It feels different in the locker room… We are ready for Miami.’ Sam Mathews and four other players preview Texas A&M’s week 2 road test vs. Miami

Texas A&M kicked off their 2023 college football season in exhilarating fashion against New Mexico on Saturday night, downing the visiting Lobo’s 52-10 behind starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s incredibly efficient performance, throwing for 236 yards for 18/23 (78% completion). Five touchdowns without an interception, becoming the first player in Aggie history with five touchdowns in a season opener.

Standing out more than any player on the field, sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas is on his way to a breakout season, finishing the night with six receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns. In comparison, star receiver Evan Stewart led the offense with eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns on the night, as new OC Bobby Petrino’s play-calling has been welcomed with open arms as the Aggie’s up-tempo offense with multiple formation looks was truly a sight for sore eyes. On Saturday night, the studs were indeed fed.

Defensively, the Aggies limited the Lobos to 91 yards on the ground and 222 total yards. At the same time, Boston College transfer cornerback Josh DeBerry led the team with ten tackles, seven solo tackles, one sack, and an interception on the night.

On Monday, Linebacker, special teamer, and 12th-man Sam Mathews, alongside cornerback Josh DeBerry, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Bryce Foster, and defensive end Shemar Stewart, spoke to the media to reflect on the Aggies 52-10 win over New Mexico, while shifting focus to their crucial week two road test vs. Miami on Saturday afternoon.

Here is everything all five players had to say before taking on the Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Here is everything Sam Mathews, Evan Stewart, Josh DeBerry, Bryce Foster, and Shemar Stewart said ahead of the Aggies road test vs. Miami.

“My heart started beating. I worked hard to put myself on that list. He read the history going back to E. King Gill. It was breathtaking.”

Sam Mathews states that leading the team out of the tunnel on Saturday was an unforgettable experience

“Being able to carry that flag and personify the 12th Man… It’s all so surreal.”

Sam Mathews on the team's mindset ahead of the Aggies road test vs. Miami

“The team came out, and we were ready to play. It makes me excited for the rest of the season.” “It feels different in the locker room… We are ready for Miami.”

Sam Mathews reveals that he had to apply for a waiver to Eligibility in 2023

“I came to tears in that moment. I’m so glad it happened.”

Sam Mathews on his willingness to change positions during his walk-on tryout in order to play for the Maroon & White

“It’s definitely a movie. I dreamed of playing on the field when tailgating and watching the games.”

(Mathews said that he tried out for quarterback in his walk-on tryout. A coach asked if he would play anywhere else, and he was more than willing.)

Sam Mathews on his excitement to tell his mom that he had been named as the 12th Man

“My mom was bugging me the entire time about when they would announce the 12th Man.” “I was celebrating with my teammates, but I just wanted to step outside and call my mom.”

Cornerback Josh DeBerry on his first interception at an Aggie against New Mexico

“That was a great experience. I had a celebration planned, but that went out the window in the moment.” “I’ll have it ready for Miami.”

Josh DeBerry on what led him to transferring to Texas A&M

“I had a couple of connections here like my old head coach (Steve Addazio). (Bryant Gross-Armiento) was recruiting me when he was at Wake Forest.” “I couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to play with such a great defense and defensive line.”

Josh DeBerry on the Aggies cornerback depth

“It was an ongoing competition. They brought in good transfers and had good freshmen.” “Every day was a completion… It’s still a competition.”

Josh DeBerry on the "fast and physical" play style the Aggies defense unleashed against New Mexico

“We played fast and physical. Our biggest thing this week was effort.” “Going into this week, I feel confident… I really think this defense has a chance to be something Texas A&M fans haven’t seen.”

