'It feels like a bit of the old Everton has come back'

[Getty Images]

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has vowed to "never stop" making sure the players know what the club "means to people", after signing a one-year contract extension.

The right-back was appointed club captain in August 2019, following Phil Jagielka's departure, and has gone on to lead the Toffees 133 times since then.

After agreeing his one-year deal, he spoke to Everton TV about his long-term commitment to the club, after joining the Toffees in January 2009: "I'm creeping up on some Everton legends and it is great company to be in.

"If I can get into the top-10 player appearances, it will be a proud achievement for someone who initially wanted to come over here and just make a first-team appearance!"

Coleman also handed "massive credit" to Blues manager Sean Dyche, who took charge in January 2023.

"I've said this a few times - it feels like a little bit of the old Everton has come back, with the old-school principles and the demands on each other," he said.

"You saw the progress we made last season as a result - massive credit has to go to the manager for that.

"The challenges this squad has faced has brought a real togetherness. I will never stop making the lads understand what this football club means to people either."