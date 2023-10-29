'This feels like 2010 ... and it was painful:' Dabo Swinney compares only losing Clemson season to 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has always been fond of saying “they remember November.”

That may be true, but Clemson fans first will have to forget September and October.

Back-to-back losses at Miami and NC State the past two Saturdays have sent Swinney’s team in a downward spiral not seen since — well, say, 2010.

That’s the only time under Swinney’s watch that the Tigers not only lost consecutive ACC games, but four ACC games in a single season. Clemson finished 6-7 that year — the lone losing season of his career.

“This feels like 2010 to me,” Swinney said after Saturday’s 24-17 loss at NC State. “I go back to that season and it was one of the more special teams I’ve had. Two overtime losses, losing five games by six points or less. We were in every game, and it was painful.”

The parallels are indeed similar. The Tigers have lost twice in overtime this season and have four games remaining. Clemson’s first seven games this season should have been a harbinger of what was likely to unfold Saturday.

Sure enough, the latest defeat came about in much the same fashion as their first four losses of 2023.

Clemson’s pattern has become all-too-familiar for Tigers fans — outgain the opponent, but find multiple ways to self-destruct. It has turned the ball over 13 times this season, leads the nation in fumbles lost, and has allowed 63 points off turnovers.

That held true to form against the Wolfpack. Clemson outgained them in total yards 364 to 202, ran 81 plays to their 45, had 21 first downs to their nine and held them to just 3-for-13 on third-down conversions while converting 7 of 18.

That should be a recipe for victory, right?

Not with this team.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was intercepted twice, including a pick-six, and allowed 122 of NC State’s 202 yards on two plays by freshman wide receiver Kevin Conception, a 50-yard run and a 72-yard touchdown reception.

“They had 122 yards on two plays,” Swinney said. “Would you take that? Would you sign up for that as a defensive coordinator? Me, too. That should be enough to win the game.”

Should is the operative term here, and Swinney knows that.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for the Tigers and I ain’t asking nobody to feel sorry for the Tigers,” he said. “Hopefully we can win a game somewhere along the way.”

That quest will begin Saturday against Notre Dame. Then come games against Georgia Tech, North Carolina and at South Carolina to wrap up the season.

None of those are gimmes in a season such as this.

Swinney is taking nothing for granted.

Saturday’s loss put an end to the Tigers’ program-record streak of 12 consecutive seasons with 10 or more victories. They would have to win out and then prevail in a bowl game to finish 9-4, and the way this season has gone, that, too, will be a tall task.

November to remember?

Swinney would probably settle for a month that’s simply not so forgettable.

