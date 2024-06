How are you feeling before URC quarter-final?

[BBC]

The teams are announced and the stage is set. It's all eyes on Scotstoun this Saturday night as Glasgow Warriors face Stormers in the URC quarter-finals.

Are you happy with the line-up named by Franco Smith and feeling confident for the visit of the South Africans?

Who will be the key men for Glasgow? And where might the big game be won and lost?

Send us your thoughts here.