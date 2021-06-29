Feeling like an Olympian: Hartselle's Quanesha Burks' dream comes true with trip to the Tokyo games

Jun. 29—During summers when track star Quanesha Burks makes it back to Hartselle, her former high school basketball coach, Gary Orr, gets her to speak to his current team.

According to senior Masyn Marchbanks, the talks center on work ethic and determination to succeed.

"She's definitely a great example of how far work ethic and dedication can take you," Marchbanks said.

On Saturday, Burks' years of training, sacrifice and self-discipline took her to a spot in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She qualified for the U.S. team with a third-place finish in the long jump at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

"It's pretty cool to see her name up there with Jesse Owens and Vickie Orr," Marchbanks said of a pair of previous Olympians from the area. "I guess Quanesha Burks is the Olympic name for our generation."

Burks felt like an Olympian when she woke up Sunday morning.

"This is something that I have dreamed about for so long, but I couldn't believe it really happened," Burks said. "I always thought I would fall to the ground and cry when it happened, but I was so shocked I just stood there and took it all in."

Burks secured the third spot by jumping a personal best of 6.96 meters, or 22 feet and 10 inches, on Saturday. Brittney Reese finished first with a jump of 7.13 meters (23-4 3/4 ) and Tara Davis finished second with a jump of 7.04 meters (23-1 1/4 ).

This was Burks' second time to participate in the Olympic trials. In 2016 she jumped 6.72 meters in the preliminaries and advanced to the second day of trials competition. She ended up placing ninth with a jump of 6.36 meters and didn't make the eight-athlete cutoff for the final competition.

The 26-year-old daughter of Leaha Dobbins becomes at least the second Olympian from Hartselle. Vickie Orr was a member of the USA women's bronze medal basketball team for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Owens, who won four four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics, was born not far from Hartselle in Lawrence County's Oakville community.

"One of the first things I thought about was everybody back home who has helped me in so many ways through the years," Burks said. "I was the one who got the medal and get to make the trip to the Olympics, but this was a win for all of us.

"The saying about how it takes a village to raise a child is really true. I have so many people to thank. One day I plan to give each of them a big hug. This wouldn't be possible without them."

Burks, in her senior year at Hartselle in 2013, won the Class 5A 60-meter dash, the triple jump and the long jump. She was an All-American at the University of Alabama after winning the long jump at the 2015 NCAA outdoor championships.

The first taste of athletic success for Burks came in elementary school when teachers made her compete against the boys in the field day races.

"That gave me a lot of confidence at an early age," Burks said.

Burks played basketball at Hartselle High and was called up to the varsity late in her freshman season by Gary Orr, the team's head coach who is a family friend.

"Quanesha comes from a wonderful family and has been blessed with great athletic ability," Orr said. "Her work ethic makes her something really special in anything she decides to do."

Waffle soles and a win

Kenny Lopez was the new head track coach at Hartselle in 2011 when Burks was a sophomore. Because of basketball, Burks had been to just one practice before the team's first meet.

"Her first race was the 100 and this is in Huntsville against some really good competition," Lopez said. "All the runners had on their spikes and had starting blocks except Quanesha. She had on Nike waffle (sole) shoes and didn't use starting blocks.

"She wins the race by at least 5 meters and I think coaching her is going to be a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun and it got even better when the colleges started recruiting her. Every school in the SEC wanted her. I got to walk with her through that whole process."

It was Lopez who first suggested that she try the long jump. It was not an event Burks had ever considered.

"He talked to me about it and I wasn't interested, but when he said I could be so good at it that I could go to college for free, I got interested in a hurry," Burks said. "Because of my family situation I didn't think there was a way to go to college, but I found a way thanks to the long jump."

Overcoming adversity

Burks' first world championship competition came in 2017 in the World Championships in London where she finished 14th. She improved to fourth in the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England. That made 2019 the target year to advance to the championship podium, but the death of her grandfather, Fred Williams, was a giant setback.

"His death left me numb. He was more like a father to me," Burks said. "He and my grandmother (Cathy) went to all my high school meets. We talked a lot about the Olympics. I told him I was going to make him fly out of this country to go see me compete in the Olympics."

Burks is scheduled to leave July 24 for Japan. She will compete on Aug. 1 and 3. Due to COVID, no spectators from outside Japan will be allowed at the Olympics.

"I know my grandfather will be there," Burks said. "He's there every day cheering for me from the front row."

