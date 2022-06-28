Feeling Good A Little Longer
Great early summer will last a few more days.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has reportedly filed paperwork to terminate his relationship with his longtime agents at Excel Sports Management.
Joe Burrow used his platform to make his stance clear.
For Rickie Fowler, who's still cashing significant checks, would joining LIV Golf be worth the backlash?
The eve before Deshaun Watson is meeting with the NFL, news broke that the league is recommending a year suspension. Here's how Twitter reacted.
Track and field star Chari Hawkins is on The Rush chatting with Jared about her favorite and least favorite Heptathlon events, the brilliance of record-breaking hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, how torn ligaments and a broken foot made her a better runner and her hopes to represent the U.S. at World Championships. Plus, Chari will soon unveil the mental strength program “30 Days with Chari,” where she aims to help users accelerate their mental and physical toughness.
The emergence of LIV Golf has thrust the Ryder Cup into the spotlight once again, and former captains are split on what comes next.
Sources said the Mavs are willing to give Brunson a five-year contract - which only Dallas can offer due to owning his Bird rights - that is comparable to the four-year, $85 million deal guard Fred VanVleet signed with the Toronto Raptors in 2020. ...
Texans' GM Nick Caserio received plenty of blowback for slow playing the Deshaun Watson situation, but it could be one of the greatest trades in NFL history. As our Tom E. Curran writes, Cleveland's dysfunction is New England's gain.
Valeri Nichushkin battled through some serious pain in his pursuit of the Stanley Cup.
Several players have broken strict dress code at tennis tournament
In March, the Cleveland Browns made a brash maneuver—trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the legally embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and awarding Watson a fresh, mega contract. At the time of the deal, a Texas grand jury had just declined to indict Watson, who had been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Earlier this month, Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.
Draymond Green believes the Memphis Grizzlies are due for a reality check next season.
Brooks Koepka likes to boast about his honesty. Koepka once accused Patrick Reed of cheating by “building sand castles” in a waste area in the Bahamas. “I’m always going to speak my mind and tell you what I think, and I think everybody in this room knows that,” he said at a PGA Championship preview day in 2020.
After a WNBA superstar used a "contract divorce" to leave Phoenix and join a rival, her ex-teammate celebrated a win by yelling, "Fuck Tina Charles!"
The Warriors felt extremely confident about their chances of winning the NBA Finals after this huge victory over the Boston Celtics.
Kendrick Perkins responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury.
Ahead of the first LIV Golf tournament in the U.S., the Saudi-backed venture and its players certainly know how to make headlines - and controversy.
Draymond Green doesn't think the Warriors could have beaten LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant.
Martellus Bennett wasn't happy with Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016, and Julian Edelman clearly wasn't either.
“We’re golfers, we’re providing entertainment globally and will continue to do so,” DeChambeau said.