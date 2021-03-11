Are you feeling this Dolphins’ orange throwback uniform concept?

Kyle Crabbs
2 min read
Death. Taxes. Dolphins fans pining for the full-time return of the throwback style as the team’s primary uniform look. These are your certainties in life. And understandably so. The Dolphins’ modern uniform style is, well, perfectly fine. They’re a clean fit and nothing like some of the other abominations that teams across the NFL are wearing these days. But the recent return of the classic fit as Miami’s alternative uniform has recaptured the hearts of Dolphins fans everywhere as the team’s best look.

That argument is pretty convincing. Miami’s look from the 1970s & 1980s isn’t just a commemorative nod to the glory days of the franchise, the uniforms as is are especially clean and look great both on the television and in person. Miami adding a white uniform to complement the existing aqua version only added more fuel to the fire.

But what would the Dolphins do if they did indeed turned to those uniforms as the full-time look? Miami would suddenly have an unused “alternative” kit; as Miami only has white and aqua uniforms for the throwbacks. One bit of concept art may (or may not) be the ticket: an orange uniform in the same style as the current throwbacks.

We’ll let you be the judge:

The Dolphins have dabbled with orange looks in the past before — with mixed results. The Color Rush uniforms of the 2010s were about as big of a flop as you can draw up, the Dolphins looked like creamsicle popsicles running around on the field.

But the look of the 2000s in orange (think the 2004 Monday Night Football win over the Patriots with AJ Feeley at the helm) was a pretty promising alternative look that gave Miami’s uniforms a fresh look.

So what do you think, Dolphins fans? Most would agree a return to the throwbacks is the best decision that could be made. But would bringing this orange alternative look to life along with them be something you’d like to see, too?

