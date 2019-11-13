Feelin' blue: Duke, UNC, Kentucky sit atop team rankings

Z7k3283ibedrgpokyx5k

As the Early Signing Period tips off for the class of 2020, the top of the team rankings are looking awfully blue, as Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky hold the top three spots. Can anybody catch them? Which of those programs ultimately lays claim to the coveted No. 1 spot? Well, that still has to play out.

THE BIG THREE

Holding onto the top spot for now are Mike Krzyzewksi and Duke. While the Blue Devils are used to being in the top spot, this year’s class is a little bit different. Unlike other classes that have featured multiple one-and-done players and guys that figure to become instant college stars (a la Zion Williamson), the only likely one-and-done guy in their 2020 class appears to be top 5 forward Jalen Johnson. Point guard Jeremy Roach is another five-star, but the strength of this class is top 50-ranked four-stars such as high-scoring D.J. Steward, versatile big Jaemyn Brakefield, hard-working Henry Coleman and shot-blocker Mark Williams, who are all capable of helping early but give them a core group to build on for the future.

Just down Tobacco Road, Roy Williams and the Tar Heels will sign their best class in a decade, and it's maybe as strong a group as they have ever had since Williams landed in Chapel Hill. Homegrown big man Day’Ron Sharpe is the headliner and the powerful and skilled center is one of a trio of five-stars. Walker Kessler is a big who can really shoot, while point guard Caleb Love will likely be able to pick up where current freshman star Cole Anthony figures to leave off. Combo guard R.J. Davis and wing Puff Johnson are highly regarded four-stars who will add shooting.

Currently sitting in the third spot, John Calipari and the Wildcats could possibly overtake UNC within the next few days. They’ve got a scoring machine on the way in shooting guard Terrence Clarke, and fellow five-star B.J. Boston is a long and skilled wing with huge upside. Currently rounding out the class are top 35 four-man Lance Ware and top 50 wing Cam’Ron Fletcher. On Saturday, five-star big man man Isaiah Jackson picks between UK, Alabama and Syracuse. If he chooses Lexington as his destination then the Wildcats' class will move to No. 2 and be right on the heels of Duke.

ROUNDING OUT THE TOP FIVE

