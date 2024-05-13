'We feel we've let loads of people down' - Bushiri

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri apologised to the club's fans after Sunday's chastening defeat to Aberdeen at Easter Road, which he says simply wasn't up to scratch.

Nick Montgomery's side were thrashed 4-0 by the Dons to the disgust of the home support, and Bushiri wants a response against Motherwell on Wednesday.

"It was embarrassing," he told the club's media. "Not good enough. The way we started the game it looked like there was something for us. When you concede two goals that quick it starts to become hard.

"We apologise to the fans because we all feel like we've let loads of people down. Wednesday is our last home game - let's do it for the badge, for Paul [Hanlon], for [Lewis Stevenson] and for the fans.

"It's been a difficult season, but let's give them a positive result on Wednesday."