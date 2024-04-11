'I feel it was two points dropped' - Your thoughts on Norwich's draw at Wednesday

[BBC]

Here are some of your thoughts on the Canaries' 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday:

Jack - 10 out of 10 in the first half to two out of 10 in the second. Not enough praise for Wednesday, changed it up and got their rewards. Upped their game while we coasted, then seemingly panicked. Bullied on corners, which has been our gimmick of late.

Adrian - Pity the Canaries failed to capitalise on their first half lead against the Owls or were profligate with wasted opportunities in the second half, especially after the stunning weekend result. Perhaps David Wagner could have taken a leaf out of his fellow German manager’s book and made earlier substitutions. Why isn’t he giving the new Dutch striker (Sydney van Hooijdonk) playing time?

Eliot - Hugely disappointing result, but on the whole there was some good football, just needed better finishing. A win would have put us above West Brom and that is where our ambitions are now, chasing down fifth rather than hoping for sixth, which is some turnaround. Would have taken a total of four points from last two games, so can't be too glum. OTBC.

Phil - I feel it was two points dropped. We were dominant in the first half and had plenty of chances to kill the game off but didn't take them. We then concede two from identical corners, I don't understand why we didn't learn from the first one! Terrible defending. I think the manager is too negative away from home which allows the opposition to get on top.

Rupert - Regardless of Wagner’s reasons for taking off Sargent and Sainz during the second half, the team should have scored a hatful and were uncharacteristically wasteful in front of goal. Ultimately, whilst the away form has to improve for playoffs to be secured, every point is valuable and on their day Norwich can beat almost any team in the division.

Graham - David Wagner has done a very good job considering the squad injuries etc. However, Sheffield Wednesday was two very vital points lost. I agree with resting Sargent when possible, but I would have swapped him with Sydney van Hooijdonk, and kept their defence on their toes, giving added height, whilst refreshing other positions with Gibbs, Fassnacht etc.