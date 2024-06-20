I feel really privileged to be here - Chris Cohen

Stoke City's new Assistant Head Coach, Chris Cohen, says he can't wait to start working with Steven Schumacher.

It's not a new relationship that Cohen and Schumacher will have to forge as the pair did their Pro Licence together when coming through the coaching pathway.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Cohen explained what he'll be bringing to the role:

"I like to focus on working with the individual, when I was a player I felt like my career, a lot of the time, was spent focusing on Saturday's result and not on development.

"Since I have moved into first teams over the last six years I've focused a lot of my time on individual and unit development, that then goes into full team practice."

Cohen will get to work with the squad when they return for pre-season training at the beginning of July and he says raring to go:

"I've watched a lot of their games and they had a fantastic end to the season, they've got some really good players here."

Cohen has previously worked alongside former Potters manager Nathan Jones. The Welshman was sacked after just nine months in charge at the bet365 Stadium, having won just six times in 38 games. However Cohen says Jones was full of praise for the football club:

"The relationship isn't what he [Jones] had hoped it would've been, but he only speaks very highly of the club, really highly of the fans and the owners.

"I spoke to him about coming in and he said you will absolutely love it there, there's so many good people."