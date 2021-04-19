'I feel pretty good': Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady recovering from offseason knee surgery

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Tom Brady underwent a minor knee surgery shortly after delivering a Super Bowl championship in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While attending Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala this weekend, Brady expressed hope that he'll be able to resume offseason training, including taking part in the team's mandatory minicamp in June.

"I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said, via ESPN. "I don't know if I could go this week, but, we'll see how things play out. It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I'm sure we will be.

"It's rehab. None of that is fun, but looking forward to getting back to real training and stuff, which is hopefully here pretty soon."

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl last season.
The Buccaneers are among a number of teams whose players have said that they will not be attending in-person voluntary offseason workouts.

It was a busy weekend for Brady, who also attended Sunday's MLS season opener for Inter Miami, which is co-owned by his friend David Beckham.

