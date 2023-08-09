‘Feel is one thing but we need confirmation.’ Norfolk State might have its QB1, but coach isn’t ready to name a starter

When Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums met with the media Tuesday afternoon he joked that the winner of the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot would be announced before he named a starting quarterback.

Sure enough, a winning ticket was identified a few hours later in Florida and the Spartans are still without a QB1.

Norfolk State is just over a week into fall camp, so the lack of a solid starter at quarterback isn’t cause for concern yet.

Odums said making the decision is all about timing and the team’s first intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday will provide some clarification on who the top candidate might be.

“We haven’t had a scrimmage yet, so I think once we finish that first scrimmage, we’ll have a better understanding of the pecking order,” Odums said. “Now, do we want to name a quarterback? Is it important that we name a quarterback? Not to us because we’re still in camp.”

After the Spartans completed their first practice in pads Tuesday Odums said the team is starting to gain a feel for who might be the starter, but didn’t mention anyone by name.

“I think our team kind of knows and feels like who’s that number one guy,” Odums said. “I think as a staff we kind of feel like it. But again, we haven’t had a scrimmage to be able to say ‘Ok, that confirms what we feel.’ Feel is one thing but we need confirmation in this sport.”

Last year’s starter, Otto Kuhns, took the first-team reps in an 11-on-11 drill during the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media.

The junior started nine games for the Spartans last year after transferring from Eastern Illinois. Kuhns threw for 1,420 yards along with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season.

Kuhns may have taken some first-team reps Tuesday but offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ray Pickering stressed the job is still very much up for grabs.

“All of them are in the battle,” Pickering said. “I (told) them day one when I got here, I really don’t care who started, who’s been here, who thinks they’re expected to step into that role — I told them straight out anybody can take that role. The guy that blends into most with what we do offensively and fits our scheme, that’s the guy that will eventually take that role.”

Norfolk State added two transfer quarterbacks this offseason to boost the competition, but Kuhns is still the most experienced in the room.

Redshirt junior Cameron Sapp saw action in 11 games across three seasons with Florida A&M, compiling just 54 passing yards and 74 rushing yards. Sapp predominantly took reps with the second-team offense in the 11-on-11 session of Tuesday’s practice.

Ruben “Deuce” Lee II was the other transfer quarterback brought in. Last year at Hinds Community College in Mississippi, the redshirt sophomore threw for 501 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Former Phoebus High star Nolan James and redshirt freshman Izayah Whiteside could also seize an opportunity to move up the totem pole in Saturday’s team scrimmage.

Regardless of who ends up being named the starter, Odums is satisfied with how all of his quarterbacks have shown signs of improvement.

“The attention to detail in that room — you don’t see the guys making the same mistake,” Odums said. “They won’t make the same mistake tomorrow that they made today, so that’s gratifying as a coach’ … They’re taking what’s being taught and applying it to the field, that application is great. So we’re excited about that room and I think whoever we decide is going to be the starter, not only will they be the starter, but they’re going to be equipped with the tools to be a really, really good quarterback.”