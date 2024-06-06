‘I feel less pressure in the national team’ – Randal Kolo Muani opens up after a gruelling first year at PSG

As his first season with Paris Saint-Germain turned sour, Randal Kolo Muani (25) got a confidence boost on Wednesday night as he added his name to the scoresheet of France’s 3-0 win over Luxembourg in an international friendly ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024.

Following a brilliant season at Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, Kolo Muani joined PSG last summer for a considerable fee of €90m. With such a price tag, expectations were high for the French international. Despite some glimpses of what he managed to showcase with Eintracht Frankfurt, in a season where he netted 15 goals in 32 games, Kolo Muani never truly convinced. The former Nantes player fell down the pecking order as the season unfolded, but still managed to convince France head coach Didier Deschamps to bring him to Germany for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

‘Expectations are different at PSG’ – Kolo Muani

In the first of two warm-up games ahead of Euro 2024, Kolo Muani managed to score his fourth goal with Les Bleus in the 3-0 win over Luxembourg. The striker then opened up in a press conference about how he feels within the France National Team squad after a first season to forget with PSG.

“Expectations are different at PSG. I don’t want to put the blame on that, but I think we expect more because of the transfer fee. In the French national team, I feel less pressure and that’s why I play more freely,” he said.

GFFN | Grégoire Devaux