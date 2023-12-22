'I feel for him': Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari defends Louisville's Kenny Payne
In his postgame comments after defeating Louisville, UK coach John Calipari defended Kenny Payne.
Kenny Pickett is set to miss his third consecutive game since his ankle surgery
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Sanders didn't specify what role Sapp would have with the team.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
The last regular season episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' is one you don't want to miss. The Chargers RB connects with Matt Harmon and details one the wildest weeks of his NFL career. Ekeler shares his thoughts on the TNF debacle against the Raiders and the subsequent firing of his head coach Brandon Staley and Chargers GM Tom Telesco.
Charles McDonald is joined by former NFL wide receiver Quincy Enunwa to cover the biggest stories to come out of NFL Week 15. After laughing about the Tommy Devito pizzeria story, the duo dive into more pressing matters, including the Atlanta Falcons' awful loss to the Panthers, the Buffalo Bills' potential playoff push, teams eliminated from playoff contention, Joe Flacco and the year of the backup quarterback, the Philadelphia Eagles and their three-game tumble and Dameco Ryans' candidacy for coach of the year. Later, Charles and Quincy discuss Quincy's former team, the New York Jets, and their future, as they determine what the ceiling is for the team next season with Aaron Rodgers returning. Charles and Quincy also go back and forth on Quincy's top wide receivers in the NFL, the mistakes that reporters make when covering the game of football and Quincy's inside perspective on handling the media as a player.
Brooks and Udoka's reactions to a perceived missed call were costly.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
With another week of the college football offseason underway, the transfer portal is being utilized more and more.
Mason Rudolph will try to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt in Week 16.
The Jets first said Wilson left with dehydration. Then they said it was a non-concussion head injury. The game was into the fourth quarter by the time they said he'd left with a concussion.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Leon Edwards had little trouble at UFC 296.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
Thursday's epic debacle in Las Vegas demonstrated for all to see how much of a mess Staley's Chargers tenure has become.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on finding Staley's replacement.
Today's edition includes a ranking of all the bowl games, an introduction to John Matocha, leagues going global, Tiger teeing it up with his son, and more.
A second Tommy John surgery is notoriously difficult to recover from, so this is probably good news for Ohtani and the Dodgers.