'We feel he's a weapon.' How Beau Pribula's Penn State football role plans to expand

More is coming soon for Penn State football backup quarterback Beau Pribula.

That's the word from Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin, as his undefeated team prepares for a Saturday road game at undermanned Northwestern.

Pribula, a redshirt freshman and former Central York star, has appeared in each of the Lions' first four games, though always in the fourth quarter and with the outcome long decided.

And, almost always, he's run the football or handed it off.

Certainly, he's been an impressive, though rather one-dimensional, while working a bit with the starters but mostly with second- and third-stringers. He's run 28 times for 166 yards (5.9 average) and scored twice. He's been decisive in picking a running lane, quick to accelerate and plenty fast enough − at least against opponents' worn-down starters or backup defenders.

Pribula figures to get more work at Northwestern, where the Lions are nearly a four-touchdown favorite. They hope to be able to rest starter Drew Allar early in the second half − in their first game as the No. 6 team in the nation, according to USA Today's US LBM Coaches poll. The Lions remain No. 7 in the AP poll.

The thing is, will Pribula finally get the opportunity to do more what a quarterback is judged for — his ability to throw the football?

So far, he's attempted only 12 passes and completed five for 45 yards. He's thrown no middle- to deep-range passes. He's looked more like the nearly run-only-threat Will Levis became as a backup to Sean Clifford three years ago.

Penn State's Beau Pribula: More like Will Levis or Drew Allar?

Franklin admitted this approach has made some sense with Pribula running a clock-killing, "four-minute offense" at the end of games.

And yet, “We’d like to get him involved more in a situation where he could actually run our (entire) offense (beyond practice)," Franklin said. "We feel we can run the whole offense with him but ... but I do think it’s important we continue to grow those elements."

PSU is No. 1: Secret of Penn State football success? 'Drop the ball, you cheating everybody's dreams'

Franklin offered that Pribula may be used earlier in upcoming games — in the red zone or on third downs or as a "changeup" option to the much larger and bigger-armed starter, Drew Allar.

Franklin said such a play was nearly run early against Iowa — but that he vetoed it during a timeout.

Pribula has "got a bigger (play availability) package than what you’ve seen to this point," Franklin said. "He’s another guy who prepares really well, kind of emotionally steady-Eddie, done a real good job of protecting the ball."

Pribula's longest pass play so far is just 16 yards. However, he does own the team's longest run from scrimmage (21 yards) and is only 37 total yards behind tailback Nick Singleton as the team's No. 3 rusher.

Ranking PSU stars: Who's the next White Out star? Ranking Penn State football's 7 best over the years

Will he look like a more complete quarterback soon?

His next development step could come Saturday at Northwestern or two weeks later against Massachusetts.

"We’re pleased with him," Franklin said. "We feel he’s a weapon that (opposing) defensive coordinators and head coaches are spending time on.

"He’s just being used right now at the end of the game, but you’ve seen enough of him that everybody knows that, at some point, you’re going to have to be prepared for him during regular time."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: James Franklin on Beau Pribula vs. Northwestern