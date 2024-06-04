‘I feel great’: Liverpool player confirms he’s FINALLY back after long injury absence

Liverpool’s Ben Doak confirms he’s back and raring to go. The Scottish winger missed a large chunk of the season through injury.

Ben Doak was a surprise inclusion in Scotland’s provisional Euro 2024 squad last week. The teenager hasn’t played for his country’s senior side before, and he’s managed just 30 Premier League minutes since joining Liverpool.

Clearly, manager Steve Clarke sees something special in the winger. But it was also surprising for another reason.

Doak barely played last season after suffering a long-term injury. He injury his knee playing for the Under 21s late last year, leading to surgery that kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

It meant Doak played no part in Jurgen Klopp's big farewell. In fact, the injury occurred before Klopp even announced he was leaving.

But Doak is now finally fit again. He confirmed that fact this week as speculation grew that he might just squeeze into Scotland's proper squad for the tournament.

"He [Clarke] spoke to me when I arrived, asked me how I was feeling," Doak said, per the Mirror. "I was quick to let him know that I'm fit and ready to play. I've been training for two/three weeks now, I feel great.

"We're all kicking the same ball. If you're good enough to be on the pitch, you're got to be up to the level. I'm here to fight for a place. Where that place is I don't know because we don't play with wingers, but I'll play where I'm told and do it to the best of my ability."

Steve Clarke on Ben Doak

An injury to Lyndon Dykes will keep him out of the squad, meaning Clarke will need to pick a replacement forward. Doak is one possibility, though the Scotland boss has called for patience.

"Listen, Ben is in the squad to gain experience, to work with us," he said. "He has been out for four and a half months so let's not put too much on Ben. He will be available [for Gibraltar], maybe some minutes off the bench.

"But let's keep Ben in the right place. Let's not overhype or overpush him. Let's do it properly."

And in all truth, those are words Liverpool probably want to hear.

