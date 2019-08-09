The feel-good story behind the Redskins giving up an 86-yard punt return TD vs. Cleveland

Four months ago, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping on a patch of grass in Miami, Fla. Thursday night, the Browns punt returner did this against the Redskins in both teams' preseason opener.

He pulled an end-around to get a workout with the @Browns.



He had to sleep outside before a workout because he ran out of money.



He took a punt 86 yards to the house last night.



Take a bow, @damon015. https://t.co/FUQlk8i1aJ pic.twitter.com/p275Dt3oON











— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 9, 2019

In the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 30-10 win, Sheehy-Guiseppi returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown, his teammates mobbing him as he arrived in the endzone. And when you hear his story, you'll understand why.

An All-American returner at the junior college level, Sheehy-Guiseppi dreamed of playing in the NFL. After years of training, Sheehy-Guiseppi took his chance, traveling from Arizona to Florida to participate in a workout attended by Browns vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith.

"He had an excellent workout," Highsmith told Browns.com. "Caught punts well, ran fast. I called (Browns' assistant general manager) Eliot (Wolf) and I said 'Hey, this kid Damon Sheehy, man he ran fast.' He goes, 'Really?' I said, 'Yeah, he caught the ball well, I'm thinking we should bring him up.' And then I was like, well, maybe we'll wait, but then I thought about it and Eliot goes, 'Well let's just bring him in now.'"

The Browns invited Sheehy-Guiseppi to work out in front of team officials in Berea, Ohio a week later, but having used most of his money getting to Miami, Sheehy-Guiseppi was forced to sleep outside or in a 24-hour fitness center.

"I kept using guest passes," he told Browns.com. "I went to the laundromat (to charge my phone), used that. Those were my three spots. (The fitness center) was showing the most love, they kept letting me come back."

When he arrived in Berea, Sheehy-Guiseppi earned a contract from the Browns with another impressive workout. Four months later, the entire NFL world got to see what he can do.

"I'm just blessed to be healthy and be in the position that I am," he told Browns.com after Thursday's game. "I just try to stay in the moment and just think about what's to come next. I'm super proud to be able to take advantage of moments like that."

